'Manifest' Eyeing Netflix Revival, and Fans Are Stoked
There may be hope yet for Manifest fans as Netflix looks to pick up the canceled series for a revival. Gathering under the "#SaveManifest" campaign, the fan base ran to social media expressing their excitement over a possible continuation of the show. NBC originally canceled the show in June along with several others on its slate, leaving its viewers hanging in the air following the Season 3 cliffhanger.
Deadline reported on Tuesday that Netflix, as well as NBC, are both putting in bids with Warner Bros. TV (the studio behind the popular drama) to pick up the show for an additional season after seeing the continued interest from its fanbase. Netflix also reportedly first passed on its chance to grab the show, but has clearly had a change of heart. Manifest showrunner responded to the cancellation saying that he was "devastated" by the news.
My dear Manifesters,
I’m devastated by NBC’s decision to cancel us. That we’ve been shut down in the middle is a gut punch to say the least. Hoping to find a new home. You the fans deserve an ending to your story. Thanks for the love shown to me, cast, and crew. #savemanifest— Jeff Rake (@jeff_rake) June 15, 2021
Lucifer co-showrunner Joe Henderson congratulated Rake on the possible pick up, adding that he has his "fingers crossed" in his favor.
This is so damn (potentially) cool. Fingers crossed for you @jeff_rake!! https://t.co/2Qi88jhTcV— Joe Henderson (@Henderson_Joe) July 20, 2021
Many have seemed to notice the showrunner's positive spirits. The fan account shared that it "hopes to hear some good news anytime now."
Jeff is really giving off some positive energy about the renewal. Hope to hear some good news anytime now #SaveManifest— #SaveManifest #KeepTheFaith ✈️ (@SaveManifest53) July 20, 2021
Rake addressed the update with another tweet, not confirming or denying the possible revival. However, he did thank the fans for keeping the show alive.
Lots of speculation out there. No comment. Other than, if the impossible happens and the dead rise again, it’s because of YOU.#SaveManifest— Jeff Rake (@jeff_rake) July 20, 2021
"I need to see grown up Cal meet Olive," someone wrote, sharing their hopes for the new season.
#SaveManifest i need to see grown up Cal meet Olive😩😩 we need a season 4 ASAP— chela (@chelyxdelg) July 19, 2021
Rake remained optimistic even before the revival buzz started stirring. Days ago, he asked his followers what storylines they'd like to see in the new installment.
Let’s be optimistic. Looking ahead, which minor characters do you most want to see again? Which early story threads left you wanting more? Which Easter Eggs are you most wanting to hatch? I’m taking notes. #SaveManifest— Jeff Rake (@jeff_rake) July 17, 2021