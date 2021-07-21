'Manifest' Eyeing Netflix Revival, and Fans Are Stoked

By BreAnna Bell

There may be hope yet for Manifest fans as Netflix looks to pick up the canceled series for a revival. Gathering under the "#SaveManifest" campaign, the fan base ran to social media expressing their excitement over a possible continuation of the show. NBC originally canceled the show in June along with several others on its slate, leaving its viewers hanging in the air following the Season 3 cliffhanger.

Deadline reported on Tuesday that Netflix, as well as NBC, are both putting in bids with Warner Bros. TV (the studio behind the popular drama) to pick up the show for an additional season after seeing the continued interest from its fanbase. Netflix also reportedly first passed on its chance to grab the show, but has clearly had a change of heart. Manifest showrunner responded to the cancellation saying that he was "devastated" by the news.

Lucifer co-showrunner Joe Henderson congratulated Rake on the possible pick up, adding that he has his "fingers crossed" in his favor. 

Many have seemed to notice the showrunner's positive spirits. The fan account shared that it "hopes to hear some good news anytime now."

Rake addressed the update with another tweet, not confirming or denying the possible revival. However, he did thank the fans for keeping the show alive. 

"I need to see grown up Cal meet Olive," someone wrote, sharing their hopes for the new season. 

Rake remained optimistic even before the revival buzz started stirring. Days ago, he asked his followers what storylines they'd like to see in the new installment. 

