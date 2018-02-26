Mandy Moore Shows off New Look After Wrapping ‘This Is Us’ Season 2

Mandy Moore just finished filming the second season of NBC‘s This Is Us, meaning she is now free to change her hair color.

On Sunday, the NBC star took to Instagram to show off fun and beachy new dirty blond look.

“I’m slowly morphing into [Ashley Stricher],” she wrote, tagging stylist Ashley Stricher, who appears in the photo with her. “Now if I could only master those ‘cool girl’ waves all on my own. And yes, I wasted no time changing up my hair as sooooon as wrapped up the season on [This Is Us]. As you do…”

Moore and the rest of the cast celebrated the end of This Is Us production on Friday, posting photos from the set without dropping any major spoilers. Milo Ventimiglia, who plays Jack Pearson, posted photos from his trailer and the Paramount lot on Twitter and confirmed he will appear in season three.

“Officially wrapped [This Is Us] season 2. Hope y’all enjoy the last few [episodes]. Already can’t wait to get back for season 3,” the Emmy nominee wrote.

Moore posted a clip of herself having fun with ice cream sandwiches. She was still wearing her makeup from a scene as the older Rebecca Pearson.

“What a sweet way to wrap up season 2!” Moore wrote. “Thanks Coolhaus for treating our cast and crew to some very *cool* treats.”

Susan Kelechi Watson, who plays Randall Pearson’s wife Beth, posted a behind-the-scenes video. Faithe Herman, who plays Randall’s daughter Annie, also posted photos with her co-stars.

Creator Dan Fogelman also shared a clip from the last scene filmed, which shows Sterling K. Brown as Randall Pearson with his on-screen daughters on their bed.

The next episode of This Is Us airs on Tuesday, Feb. 27 at 9 p.m. ET. The episode will feature Kate Pearson’s bachelorette party in Las Vegas.

After that, there are only two episodes left, with the season two finale airing on March 13. The series has already been renewed for the 2018-2019 season.

Moore also continues to voice Rapunzel for Disney’s Tangled: The Series and will play the character in a cameo role in Ralph Breaks The Internet: Wreck-It Ralph 2, which opens in November.

Photo credit: Instagram/ Mandy Moore