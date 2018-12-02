‘Mama’s Family’ Actor Ken Berry Dead at 85

Beloved sitcom actor Ken Berry has died, according to those close to him. He was 85.

As Extra points out, the Mama’s Family actor died on Saturday. His ex-wife, Little Shop of Horrors actress Jackie Joseph-Lawrence, broke the news on Facebook with a short and somber message.

“With very deep sorrow, I must inform friends of Ken Berry that he died a short time ago,” she wrote.

The report was also addressed by Berry’s F Troop co-star Larry Storch, who played Corporal Randolph Agarn on the ABC sitcom.

“Dear friends. We are sad to let you know our beloved Captain, Mr Ken Berry passed away tonight,” Storch wrote. “We just spoke with Jackie Joseph who confirmed the devastating news. We are at a true loss for words. Ken, we hope you know how much you were loved. Goodnight Captain. We miss you already.”

Joseph later told The Hollywood Reporter that Berry passed away at Providence St. Joseph Medical Center in Burbank, California.

Berry is survived by his daughter with Joseph, Jennifer, as well as his partner, Susan. Berry and Joseph’s son John died from brain cancer in 2016.

The actor had many memorable roles through his career, which began in 1960. His first big breaks where in multi-episode appearances on The Ann Sothern Show, Ensign O’Toole and Dr. Kildare.

He soon landed a major role in ABC’s F Troop as Captain Wilton Parmenter, the lovable leader of the troop. He appeared in 65 episodes of the series.

He then appeared as Sam Jones in several episodes of the iconic sitcom, The Andy Griffith Show. That gig led to him reprising the role in the spinoff series Mayberry R.F.D., which ran for 78 episodes.

Berry eventually moved on to what was arguably his best known role, Vinton Harper on Mama’s Family. He appeared in 130 episodes of the multi-network sitcom.

Afterwards, he only appeared in three more roles. He played Thor on the 1992 Golden Girls episode, “Old Boyfriends.” He soon voiced Seymour Grey in a 1997 episode of the beloved comic book series The New Batman Adventures entitled “Never Fear.” His final role came in a guest spot on Maggie Winters. He played Sheriff Riley on the 1999 episode, “Sometimes You Feel Like a Nut.”

No other information of Berry’s passing has been made available as of press time.