‘Mama June’ Shannon’s Daughter Is Dating Her Ex-Husband’s Cousin

Not the news she was expecting, Mama June Shannon faced off with her daughter, Lauryn “Pumpkin” Efird, after finding out that she was dating her ex-husband’s cousin.

During a recent episode of TLC’s Mama June: Family Crisis, Pumpkin opened up about her love life, months after filing for divorce from her ex-husband, Josh Efird. The former couple was married for six years and had four children together.

While eating dinner with Mama June, her husband Justin Stroud, and Jessica “Chubbs” Shannon, Pumpkin revealed she was Josh’s cousin, Darrin Kitchens.

“So, I’ve been, like, kinda seeing this dude,” she told the family. “It’s his cousin.”

After Pumpkin revealed it was Darrin, Mama June appeared stunned. “The divorce ain’t even dried on the ink yet,” she told Pumpkin.

“Oh, so that day I watched the kids,” Jessica asked, with Pumpkin answering, “That was a date.”

A flashback showed Pumpkin telling Jessica that she was going to a “business dinner.”

Mama June then declared, “What in the world?”

Explaining that Josh and Darrin aren’t actually related, Pumpkin said, “It ain’t no blood, baby girl.”

When Jessica asked if Josh knew about the situation, Pumpkin said no, and she wanted to be the one who told him.

In the show’s following episode, Josh was seen moving out after learning she was dating Darrin. He had also left Pumpkin a harsh letter.

“I called my mom and asked her to come get the kids because I don’t want the kids to see me packing, Josh shared on camera. “I’ve never felt this sick to my stomach. But through all the anger and hurt, I look around the house and just flashbacks of some of the best moments of my life.”

Josh left the note for Pumpkin, which read, “I can’t believe you’ve been lying to me. All the years wasted just for you to go see someone. I’m packing my s— and I’m gone.”