Major Showtime Show to Screen Entire Season in Movie Theater

Movie theater corporation Metrograph has announced its plans to do a weekend-long marathon of Twin Peaks: The Return on the big screen, as a celebration of the original series’ 35th anniversary.

Dean Hurley, the sound designer on the series, will be in attendance at select screenings at the company’s Lower Manhattan theater.

ABC’s 1990 series Twin Peaks is often referred to as one of the best and most influential television shows ever made for its unique combination of genres, spanning everything from coming-of-age comedy to hard-boiled crime drama to supernatural horror. The show follows special agent Dale Cooper (Kyle MacLachlan), who investigates the murder of homecoming queen Laura Palmer in Twin Peaks, Washington.

The series was cancelled after two seasons on ABC, but returned the next year with a prequel movie (1992’s Fire Walk With Me) and later in 2017 with critically acclaimed sequel season Twin Peaks: The Return.

Iconic director David Lynch, who co-created the series with Mark Frost, passed away this past January.

In other Twin Peaks related news, the cast of the series is going on a nationwide meet-and-greet tour later this year.

All three seasons of Twin Peaks can be watched on Paramount+. To watch prequel movie Fire Walk With Me, audiences can turn to HBO Max and Hulu.

Summaries of the theatrical showings, provided by Metrograph, are below.

Twin Peaks: A Limited Event Series || Parts 1-3

Saturday, July 5 – 12:00 p.m.

Introduction by Dean Hurley.

In which FBI Special Agent Dale Cooper appears where last we left him, trapped now for 25 years in the Black Lodge, while his psychopathic, stringy-haired doppelgänger leaves a trail of destruction behind him on our terrestrial plane. Escaping the Lodge following a visit to a fortress-like structure towering over a wine-colored sea, Cooper returns to Earth in the body of a second manufactured doppelgänger, or tulpa, called Dougie Jones, a corrupt and debt-riddled employee of the Lucky 7 Insurance agency in Las Vegas, whom he replaces while Jones is shacked up with an escort named Jade. Jade, finding “Jones” (in fact Cooper) disoriented and incoherent, lacking all memory of his identity and the basic niceties of human interaction, drops the seeming idiot at a nearby casino, where he promptly wins 30 megajackpots in a row.

Twin Peaks: A Limited Event Series || Parts 4-6

Saturday, July 5 – 3:30 p.m.

In which an amnesiac FBI Special Agent Dale Cooper, having taken the place on Earth of one Dougie Jones, returns to “his” suburban “home” and “wife,” Janey-E, with the proceeds of 30 megajackpots, and attempts to adjust to Jones’s routine at Lucky 7 Insurance as organized crime figures conspire to punish an oblivious Cooper for Jones’s past transgressions. In Twin Peaks, Deputy Chief Hawk and Sheriff Frank Truman—filling in for ailing brother Frank—work on following a lead phoned in by an ailing Log Lady, while Richard Horne, son of Audrey Horne and Cooper’s evil double, spiraling into depravity and addiction, kills a child in a hit-and-run. Further afield FBI Deputy Director Gordon Cole and agents Albert Rosenfield and Tammy Rosenfield investigate reports of a sighting of Cooper—the aforementioned doppelgänger—in South Dakota, eventually linking up with his former assistant, the heretofore unseen Diane.

Twin Peaks: A Limited Event Series || Parts 7-9

Saturday, July 5 – 7:15 p.m.

Pre-screening conversation with Dean Hurley on his creative collaboration with David Lynch.

In which Deputy Chief Hawk and Sheriff Frank Truman puzzle over clues as to the location of the long-missing FBI Special Agent Dale Cooper, while Cooper’s wicked doppelgänger appears to be killed in a shootout in South Dakota with criminal associate Ray Monroe. In White Sands, New Mexico, 1945, the first atomic bomb is detonated. Eleven years later two disheveled woodsmen emerge from the New Mexico desert to violently occupy a local radio station, from which they broadcast the cryptic phrase: “This is the water and this is the well. Drink full and descend. The horse is the white of the eyes and dark within.” A creature, part insect, part bullfrog, freshly hatched from an egg, crawls down the throat of a sleeping young woman. Nine Inch Nails perform. Back in Twin Peaks, Jerry Horne is convinced that his foot is talking.

Twin Peaks: A Limited Event Series || Parts 10-12

Sunday, July 6 – 12:00 p.m.

In which Janey-E, noticing that “husband” Dougie Jones has become considerably more fit and trim since his mysterious episode—in fact, his replacement with an amnesiac FBI Special Agent Dale Cooper—rediscovers the joys of the matrimonial bed. In Twin Peaks, Richard Horne continues on his violent spree; the Sheriff’s department, with help from an ailing Log Lady, continue to attempt to decipher a trail of cryptic clues, auguries, and warnings (“There’s fire where you’re going”); and an unhinged Audrey Horne relentlessly henpecks her meek husband, Charlie, demanding he assist in helping her find her missing lover. FBI Deputy Director Gordon Cole’s team, who’ve been investigating a savage and wholly inexplicable (double?) murder in Buckhorn, South Dakota, discover a tattoo on the arm of one of the decedents, coordinates that point them towards Twin Peaks, Washington State.

Twin Peaks: A Limited Event Series || Parts 13-15

Sunday, July 6 – 3:30 p.m.

In which the amnesiac Dale Cooper, having assumed the place of unscrupulous Las Vegas insurance agent Dougie Jones, disarms with his guilelessness all those who would wish ill will upon Jones as payback for his misdeeds or cover-up for their own, while Cooper’s homicidal doppelgänger, having survived an attempt on his life, is reunited with his equally bloodthirsty son, Richard Horne. James Hurley gives a moving performance at the Road House outside of Twin Peaks, and learns of an unusual vision experienced by his cockney co-worker at Great Northern security, Freddie, who will defend James from the attack of a jealous husband with a most unusual strength-enhancing glove. At a local dive, Sarah Palmer, long a confirmed drunk, teaches a rude trucker a lesson he won’t soon forget, or in fact live to remember. The Log Lady, feeling death’s chill, calls Deputy Chief Hawk to bid him goodbye: “My log is turning gold. The wind is moaning.”

Twin Peaks: A Limited Event Series || Parts 16-18

Sunday, July 6 – 7:15 p.m.

Introduction by Dean Hurley.

In which Dale Cooper’s doppelgänger sends his own son, Richard Horne, to a dreadful death by electrocution before heading for Twin Peaks, there to be shot down by fast-acting receptionist Lucy Moran, his corpse unleashing an orb inhabited by the corrupting spirit of BOB which will subsequently be pummeled into submission by Freddie, a cockney lad who followed a beckoning dream to Twin Peaks, here fulfilling his predestined purpose. The real Cooper, freshly awakened from a coma induced by sticking a fork in an electrical socket, his long-absent memory restored, arrives shortly thereafter, thence to be transported back in time to the night of the murder of Laura Palmer, which brought him to Twin Peaks so many years ago. Preventing the murder and causing a disturbance in the timeline, Cooper eventually finds himself at a diner in Odessa, Texas, where he encounters a waitress who is the spitting image of Palmer. Believing her to be the missing girl, now in middle age, he drives her to the Palmer home in Twin Peaks for a happy family reunion, but our misguided Perceval has not found his Grail. “What… year is it?”