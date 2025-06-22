Iconic ABC Show’s Cast Reuniting for Live Tour

It is happening again.

In what will probably be the final live event related to the classic series, the cast of Twin Peaks is going on tour across the USA once again to meet with fans and share behind-the-scenes stories.

The new tour, titled Twin Peaks: Conversations With The Stars, will span all parts of the country, from Virginia to Washington. Ray Wise (who played Leland Palmer), Kimmy Robertson (Lucy Moran), Harry Goaz (Deputy Andy Brennan), and Twin Peaks: The Return producer Sabrina Sutherland will discuss their experiences working on the show.

Sheryl Lee, who played deceased homecoming queen Laura Palmer in all three seasons and the 1992 prequel movie Fire Walk With Me, will appear during certain stops of the tour.

ABC’s Twin Peaks, the murder mystery and supernatural drama created by David Lynch and Mark Frost in 1990, is often listed as one of the best television series ever made and is frequently credited with creating prestige television as we know it.

The series, which blended comedy, drama, the supernatural, and hard-boiled crime stories, has been cited as the main inspiration for a massive number of hit TV shows that seemingly have no real connection to each other like The Sopranos or The X-Files.

It was originally cancelled after two seasons in 1991, but returned the next year with theatrical film Fire Walk With Me in 1992 and returned to television 25 years later for a third season titled Twin Peaks: The Return.

That third season is commonly referred to by critics as the best TV season of the decade or even of all time; critical publications Cahiers du Cinema and Sight & Sound opted to skip the television designation entirely, as Cahiers called The Return the best film of the decade while S&S named it the 152nd best film in history.

This tour will likely be the last reunion of the cast; several of the series’ main cast and crew have died since the third season’s airing in 2017. Lynch, known as a Hollywood legend for much more than just his contributions to Twin Peaks, passed away earlier this January.

Special tours on the Conversations With The Stars stops include “Afternoon Tea with the Palmers,” where fans can visit the Palmers’ house for lunch with Lee, Wise and Mary Reber (who played Alice Tremond), and “Return to the Kiana Lodge,” where fans can hang out with the cast in the hotel that was used as the Great Northern Lodge. Tickets for every stop can be purchased here.

All three seasons of Twin Peaks can be watched on Paramount+. The prequel movie, Fire Walk With Me, is available on HBO Max and Hulu.