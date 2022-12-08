Major Rapper Joins 'Abbott Elementary' Cast

Abbott Elementary has a new cast member. Vince Staples appeared on the latest episode as Maurice, one of Gregory's (Tyler James Williams) friends that was teased as a possible love interest for Janine (Quinta Brunson). Viewers remember Janine previously broke up with her longtime rapper boyfriend, Tariq (Zack Fox), in the Season 1 finale. The Season 2 premiere showcased Janine struggling to deal with the breakup despite knowing the relationship ran its course due to Tariq's lackadaisical about life and responsibilities. Gregory has been crushing on Janine for some time, and there's plenty of chemistry, but the two remain good friends. Now, this new romance with Staples' character could be on the way.

Staples came up on the mixtape scene in the early 2010s, creating a core fanbase. His debut album, Summertime '06, was released in 2015. Critics raved about it. The Long Beach native was also featured as a part of the XXL Magazine's 2015 Freshman Class, highlighting up-and-coming artists projected to be the next big thing. Since then, Staples has embarked on a career in acting and content creation.

In Sept. 2022, Deadline reported that Staples will star in a new scripted comedy series for Netflix. The Vince Staples Show is a fictional account inspired by Staples' upbringing. The series is separate from the web series of the same title that he launched in 2019. Staples and black-ish creator Kenya Barris are behind the project.

Regardless, fans were happy to see Staples in Abbott Elementary. The social media users couldn't contain their excitement.