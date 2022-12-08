Major Rapper Joins 'Abbott Elementary' Cast
Abbott Elementary has a new cast member. Vince Staples appeared on the latest episode as Maurice, one of Gregory's (Tyler James Williams) friends that was teased as a possible love interest for Janine (Quinta Brunson). Viewers remember Janine previously broke up with her longtime rapper boyfriend, Tariq (Zack Fox), in the Season 1 finale. The Season 2 premiere showcased Janine struggling to deal with the breakup despite knowing the relationship ran its course due to Tariq's lackadaisical about life and responsibilities. Gregory has been crushing on Janine for some time, and there's plenty of chemistry, but the two remain good friends. Now, this new romance with Staples' character could be on the way.
Staples came up on the mixtape scene in the early 2010s, creating a core fanbase. His debut album, Summertime '06, was released in 2015. Critics raved about it. The Long Beach native was also featured as a part of the XXL Magazine's 2015 Freshman Class, highlighting up-and-coming artists projected to be the next big thing. Since then, Staples has embarked on a career in acting and content creation.
In Sept. 2022, Deadline reported that Staples will star in a new scripted comedy series for Netflix. The Vince Staples Show is a fictional account inspired by Staples' upbringing. The series is separate from the web series of the same title that he launched in 2019. Staples and black-ish creator Kenya Barris are behind the project.
Regardless, fans were happy to see Staples in Abbott Elementary. The social media users couldn't contain their excitement.
Vince Staples on Abbott Elementary 🤤 Quinta do your thing girl— rai 🧸 (@RaiSaleem97) December 8, 2022
Whoever had the idea to cast Staples is getting major props on social media. If it's creator Quinta Brunson, she earned an additional 10 cool points.
seeing Vince Staples on abbott elementary has really put me in the holiday spirit— blair (@blairbry) December 8, 2022
While Christmas is just a few weeks away, not everyone is ready to deck the halls. But after seeing Staples on the episode, they are in the spirit.
Missed today's episode of Abbott, but I just saw a clip of Janine, Gregory, and Ava at the same club…w/ Vince Staples. Yea imma have to watch that tomorrow— currently reading blue lock (@megthium) December 8, 2022
It's not often for die-hard fans to miss a live episode, but one social media user did. Once they realized Staples was on the episode, they knew it was something to see.
I'm here for Vince Staples being a love interest on Abbott Elementary— Melanin Fiona (@Miss_TiffyBaby) December 8, 2022
Fans couldn't wait for Janine to let her no-good boyfriend go. While they were hoping she and Gregory became a thing, Staples' character will do for the time being.
no cameo has ever delighted me more than VINCE STAPLES ON ABBOTT— alexa (@alexamargorian) December 8, 2022
In addition to the core cast, there have been some great guest stars on the show thus far. But according to social media users, Staples is the best one yet.
Vince Staples in his acting bag on Abbott— Simon Phoenix (@ChanDaChamp) December 8, 2022
Staples is not only a rapper, but also a singer. Now, fans of the show and his music are clapping for him as an actor.