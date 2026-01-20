Major Nickelodeon/Netflix Show Effectively Canceled as Creatives ‘Seek Other Work’

One of the biggest franchises in the Nickeldeon library is back on hiatus.

Based on social media posts from executive producer Lindsay Katai, The Fairly OddParents: A New Wish is effectively canceled as neither Paramount Skydance nor Netflix have ordered new episodes.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The show, a sequel to The Fairly OddParents, premiered on Nickelodeon in the U.S. and aired via Netflix internationally. The last batch of episodes aired on Nickelodeon on Aug. 8, 2024, with Netflix’s international release concluding on June 12, 2025. After months passed following that international release, fans were losing hope that the show will continue pasts its initial 20 episodes and reached out to creatives about its status.

Promotional still from ‘The Fairly OddParents: A New Wish’ (Credit: Nickelodeon / Netflix)

In October, Katai responded to a fan on X, writing, “The studio has not given us an official cancellation, but we have obviously all had to seek other work.” She re-iterated this in a now-deleted BlueSky post in December, noting, “They didn’t even officially cancel A New Wish. They just left us on read.”

This type of quiet cancellation is becoming more and more common in the streaming age — especially in animation. Companies order a large batch of episodes upfront, often breaking them up into multiple seasons over several years, despite the episodes being made all at once. By the time all episodes premiere, creative teams have often already moved on to new projects. This also allows streamers to quietly cancel the show without much fan-fare or a negative story breaking in Hollywood trade outlets.

When fans don’t see an official cancellation news story in the trades, they are kept on the line, hoping that more episodes could be coming. However, it’s highly unlikely a show will return at all — at least in the form fans are accustomed to.

We previously reported on this happening with another Netflix-backed program, The Cuphead Show!. It’s one of many TV shows that is no longer in production on new episodes, but no one has ever told press (and sometimes even creatives) that the project is totally dead. No matter the semantics, Netflix is not making plans for more episodes at this time.

As the news outlet What’s on Netflix notes, a bunch of Netflix shows are currently in this limbo state, such as Russian Doll, God’s Favorite Idiot, Chicago Party Aunt, Aunty Donna’s Big Ol’ House of Fun and The Pentaverate.

Some recent examples of this happening outside of Netflix include Doctor Odyssey, Avenue 5, The World According to Jeff Goldblum and Million Dollar Listing New York. Just because executives don’t like to use the word “canceled,” it doesn’t mean a show is alive and well. Fans should look to support creatives’ other efforts and not wait around for a revival that will more than likely not come.