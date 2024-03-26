Major News Anchor Resigns After 15 Years

The newscaster said she now plans to work on her law degree.

It was an "emotional" goodbye for a veteran journalist. Jodie Speers is stepping down after 15 years at Seven Network, Australia's largest television network.

The 41-year-old, who worked at the early morning news desk, shared the news on Instagram on Friday after she had completed the final broadcast. Speers also included throwback footage from her extensive career, as well as a photo with her producers and crew on her final day.

"The end of an era! I didn't expect to feel so emotional today!" she said. "This job has given me so much over the past 15 years. "From a stint in federal parliament, another one in the courts, and everything from crime scenes to red carpets, bushfires to brain surgeries, every day was different.

"Sometimes sad, often stressful, at times hilarious or completely bizarre." Speers married media personality Ben Fordham in 2011, with the couple welcoming three children together — Freddy, nine, Pearl, seven, and Marigold, four.

"I've since spent years reading the early news ... juggling babies and toddlers, getting up at an ungodly hour ... but getting home in time to see my babies wake up. "I've been chipping away at a law degree for the last year and now looking forward to a new season ... getting back to court in a different capacity!

"As always, the people make the place — I've worked with so many over the years — and can't think of a single bad egg. "It's these guys I will definitely miss the most."

Speers was congratulated on her 15-year tenure by friends and colleagues who wished her well. "Going to miss starting our day with you. But your new profession may come in handy for me one day congratulations & well done," Sunrise weather presenter Sam Mac wrote.

"You are incredible! I always loved seeing you if i was ever in Sydney. You are so warm, genuine and kind! Cannot believe you've been working, studying law and juggling 3 kids! Amazing! Big love and best wishes for the next chapter x," former 7NEWS presenter Kendall Gilding said.

"One of the best in TV! Absolute class act," Sunrise presenter Shaun White commented. "Amazing Speersie — we'll miss you on what is our evening bulletin!" 7NEWS Europe bureau chief Hugh Whitfeld said.

In the wake of Speers' departure, Seven also plans to introduce further adjustments to its news and current affairs programming. On Monday, March 25, the network will introduce a new extended version of the Sunrise breakfast show as a substitute for the network's regular 5 a.m. news bulletin. TV Blackbox reports there will now be an early 30-minute edition of Sunrise with Edwina Bartholomew, followed by the regular edition of the breakfast show hosted by Natalie Barr and Matt Shirvington at 5:30 a.m.