'NBC Nightly News' Reveals New Sunday Anchor

Hallie Jackson is the new anchor of NBC Nightly News. A month after veteran journalist Kate Snow announced her departure from the program, the network confirmed Wednesday, per Variety, that the NBC News senior Washington correspondent will replace Snow at the anchor desk beginning April 7.

"Hallie is an exceptional journalist and an extraordinary broadcaster, representing the very best of NBC News. She is a natural fit to anchor our flagship newscast on Sundays," Janelle Rodriguez, NBC News' executive vice president of programming, said in a statement. "She is a natural fit to anchor our flagship newscast on Sundays."

Jackson joined NBC News in 2014 as an embed covering the presidential campaign of Senator Ted Cruz and is one of a number of young reporters once dubbed "The Road Warriors" who covered various runs for The White House. She currently serves as a senior Washington correspondent and anchors Hallie Jackson Now on the network's streaming channel, NBC News Now. Jackson will continue hosting the two-hour streaming show as she takes on Sunday anchoring duties at NBC Nightly News.

Jackson's new title comes after Snow stepped down as anchor of the broadcast last month, telling viewers at the end of the Feb. 18 broadcast, "Our audience on NBC News Daily is growing fast, and I have decided after a lot of thought to focus my attention Monday through Friday, on that role. So next Sunday will be my last Sunday anchoring Nightly News. I will miss the team that you don't see behind the cameras here but I'll still continue to be part of the Nightly News family, reporting and contributing." Her final time anchoring the program came a week later during the Feb. 25 broadcast, with the show then rotating anchors before naming Jackson as her permanent replacement.

Snow joined NBC News in 2010 and has won two Emmys during her tenure – the first for her work in the 2016 Dateline episode "The Cosby Accusers Speak," in which Snow sat down with 27 of Bill Cosby's accusers for the first time, and the second in 2018 for her Dateline sit-down with Andrea Constand. She joined NBC Nightly News in 2015. Although she stepped back from her anchoring role, Snow continues on the weekday NBC News Daily and also maintains her role as senior national correspondent.