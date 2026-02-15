‘The Night Agent’ Creator Reveals Chances of a Spinoff

The Night Agent Season 3 is premiering soon, but what are the odds of a spinoff?

There has been speculation that a spinoff of the popular Netflix series after creator Shawn Ryan signed an overall deal with Netflix upon wrapping Season 2.

Last summer, it was reported that Netflix was looking to cast for a potential spinoff of the political thriller. Nothing was ever confirmed, but Ryan admitted to Deadline that there’s “been chatter.” He continued, “There was never any casting thing or anything, that was never happening. There’s nothing active. My focus is on Season 4 and getting that picked up. If and when that happens, maybe I’ll investigate.”

The Night Agent. Gabriel Basso as Peter Sutherland in episode 309 of The Night Agent. Cr. Christopher Saunders/Netflix © 2025

As for how close he’s gotten to a spinoff, Ryan revealed that there “was an idea that we bandied about after Season 2.” He said, “It wasn’t fully fleshed out. It wasn’t officially pitched or anything. There were some conversations but nothing came to that.”

Ryan also praised Netflix for not pushing him into doing a spinoff, saying, “I really admire what Netflix does. They don’t just say, ‘Oh, something is successful, let’s just rush into a spinoff of some kind.’ They really care about the creative, they want to know that there’s a reason why a show should exist beyond the mothership. And that’s the challenge.”

While a spinoff may not happen soon, there’s always a possibility it could happen in the future. “I’m always working on new ideas,” Ryan shared. “If the right idea comes up or a Night Agent spinoff, I’ll pitch it, and we’ll see if Sony and Netflix are interested in it. But the most important thing to me – having the success that we’ve had with the first couple seasons of The Night Agent, and now Season 3 coming to premiere – is I want to make sure that I steward this show in the best possible way. I’ve always been proud about the way that The Shield started and ended, and that that exists in a form that still means something to people 20-some years later, and I want to make sure that The Night Agent feels like it has a proper beginning, middle, and end in a way that can stand the test of time. That’s my hope. So spinoff, sure, maybe one day.”

For now, Ryan is keeping focused on The Night Agent as the show prepares to premiere its third season on Thursday. Netflix has yet to renew the series for Season 4, but considering its success, it might just be a matter of time before that happens. The streamer renewed the show for Season 3 before Season 2 premiered, but it’s possible this time around, Netflix wants to wait and see how it does before making any decisions. At this point, though, it would be surprising if a renewal didn’t happen any day now. Perhaps a spinoff will soon follow.