Major ‘Fire Country’ Guest Star Could Be Returning Soon

Fire Country might be bringing back a major guest star.

Ahead of the show’s Season 4 premiere on Oct. 17, co-creator Tony Phelan told Us Weekly that Jelly Roll could return as Noah.

The Grammy-nominated artist guest starred in a Season 3 episode of the CBS hit as a healthcare worker and former convict who works at the care facility that Bode’s grandfather is at. Although he only guest starred in one episode and the care facility is up in flames, don’t count out his return just yet.

Pictured: Jelly Roll as Noah. Sergei Bachlakov/CBS

“[Featuring] music on the show has been great and I think has really happened organically,” Phelan explained. “People in Nashville have been reaching out to us because they’re fans of the show. Nine times out of 10, they don’t say, ‘I want to get my music on the show.’ They’re like, ‘I want to be on the show.’ That is what made the Jelly Roll [cameo] so great.”

Phelan praised Jelly Roll, whose real name is Jason Bradley DeFord, for doing “such an amazing job.” He continued, “We’re in the writers’ room talking about a way to bring that character back — just because he was such a great presence. Music is a huge part of the world of both Fire Country and Sheriff Country. To have artists approach us and say, ‘Just find a way for me to be a part of it’ has been thrilling. So we’re talking to other people, but I think I want to keep those as surprises.”

Pictured: Jelly Roll as Noah and Jeff Fahey as Walter Leone. Sergei Bachlakov/CBS

Ahead of Jelly Roll’s episode in April, star and co-creator Max Thieriot spoke to PopCulture.com about his appearance, revealing that working with the country star “was incredible.” He continued, “The guy couldn’t be more humble and kind and just such a joy to be around, and it was pretty amazing to have somebody who’s at such a high point right now in their career take the time away from his schedule to come in and do this and, frankly, because he was so excited about the show and about what we represent and about the stories we’re telling.”

“And so to have him come in and just bring his passion was really amazing,” Thieriot expressed. “The crew couldn’t have been more excited to have him on the show. And for weeks, we’re still telling stories about how awesome it was. So it was really a great experience. And I think he certainly has a future in acting, not just singing, if he wants to do it.”

The first three seasons of Fire Country are streaming on Paramount+. Season 4 premieres on Friday, Oct. 17 at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.