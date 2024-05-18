'FBI': Katherine Renee Kane on Tiffany's 'Survivor's Guilt' As Season 6 Finale Visits Season-Long Manhunt (Exclusive)

The upcoming Season 6 finale of FBI, airing on May 21, will finally close a season-long loop, and Katherine Renee Kane spoke to PopCulture.com about what to expect. The season premiere saw the death of Roshawn Franklin's Special Agent Trevor Hobbs while he and Tiffany were undercover. Throughout the season, the team has been trying to locate and catch the Somalian terrorist group responsible for his death, most notably Hakim, who killed Hobbs.

Kane discussed the episode with PopCulture ahead of the finale and teased where Tiffany's mindset will be at and whether or not she will finally get the resolution she so desperately needs, and much more. This interview has been edited for length and clarity.

PopCulture: What can you preview about the Season 6 finale of FBI?

Katherine Renee Kane: Well, in our finale, we are going to visit our season-long manhunt for a certain Somalian terrorist, and we end up on a very early and sometimes very arresting chase where all four of our agents are all in trying to find and stop hacking. It's very exciting. It's a very exciting episode. It goes all over the place, and there's a lot of twists and turns, things that you wouldn't expect. So I hope, and I expect, that our fans will really love it.

(Photo: Bennett Raglin/CBS)

PC: This season saw Tiffany trying to deal with Hobbs' death, and you can tell that she still very much blames herself for what happened since they were both undercover at the time. Will she be able to get any sort of resolution with the finale and maybe even feel better about herself?

Kane: Yeah, it's been a really harrowing saga for Tiffany this season, and she's been doing the work to really get herself together and feel a lot of the psychological wounds that seeing her colleague taken out has imprinted on her. And I think it's safe to say that she will have another showdown with Hakim, the one who is sort of her phantom. And I guess without spoiling it, I would say that she does get a chance at vindication and resolution, how that happens people have to tune in to see.

PC: Kind of going off of that, what's been your favorite part about exploring this side of her and digging deeper into her emotions all season?

Kane: Oh man, I think it's been one of these more shocking and scary chapters in Tiffany's time at 26 Fed, which has been a great challenge for me as an actress. There were times when I read the script, and I was like, "I'm very scared for our girl Tiffany right now. I don't know if she's going to be on the team much longer. She's unraveling." But that's sometimes the reality of what I came to see was the sort of PTSD issues. And it's something that's common when people who are first responders or on the front lines, but it's not something we always talk about seeing someone taken out and the guilt that can come from that. Survivor's guilt is a heavy thing, and it's an onion with a lot of layers. So it was really interesting to sort of dig into that and to also see how she was trying to still spin up.

(Photo: Bennett Raglin/CBS)

PC: With the Somalian terrorist group resurfacing and Hakim back, it can only be assumed that Tiff doesn't take it lightly. What can you tease about her reaction and how she'll behave throughout the case?

Kane: Well, we've seen a very unhinged and emotional Tiffany in "Phantom," and I want to give her credit that she was doing the best that she could. I think with some time, she has been true to her word that she's doing the work. And though change doesn't come overnight, she's absolutely becoming more self-obsessed and is driven as she always has been but with a lot more thoughtfulness, more patience, and hopefully a little bit more wisdom as far as decision making.

PC: When Hobbs was initially killed, were you aware of where the story would go and how Tiff would be dealing with it throughout the season?

Kane: No, I think that is the unique challenge and boon of working on a show like this is that the storylines and the trajectories when they roll out in real time, there's not a lot of seeing the end at the beginning. And so it just causes us to be very present and very honest. Can't really be contrived. Can only just be really real about what it is we're dealing with right now and seeing where going with this episode, and I'm really happy though with where it's gone and what we were able to shape.

The Season 6 finale of FBI airs on Tuesday, May 21 at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.