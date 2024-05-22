'FBI': Katherine Renee Kane Weighs in on Tiffany Facing Her 'Trauma' and How She Will Move Forward Following Season 6 Finale (Exclusive)

The Season 6 finale of FBI closed a season-long loop, bringing justice to a fallen agent, and Katherine Renee Kane spoke to PopCulture.com all about it. In "Ring of Fire," the team went up against the Somalian terrorist group responsible for FBI Special Agent Trevor Hobbs' death in the season premiere. Throughout the season, Tiffany was struggling to cope since she and Hobbs were undercover when he was killed. She would be making drastic decisions during cases or not paying close enough attention.

The death was still weighing heavily on Tiffany and at one point in the episode, she and Scola saw Hobbs' picture being put up on the memorial wall. Tiffany was basically frozen until Scola brought her back to reality, and it's like all of those feelings surrounding Hobbs and his death came rushing back. Kane tells PopCutlure that Tiffany "was coming face to face again with her trauma, and I think it was a moment for her to decide how she was going to deal with it, how she was going to process it again."

"There was a time when I was having a really good conversation with the director and executive producer of our show, Alex Chapple, about what she was going through," Kane continued. "And it's funny, Episode 8 was titled 'Phantom' because Hakim was the elusive figure she was chasing, but she's also being kind of chased by a ghost, which is her conscience, her guilt, and it's in the form of Hobbs. So I think it was a chance for her to see him and decide to begin to let that live where it belongs, it was a thing that was out of control. And some days, she could be better at that than others, but I think she was just trying to process."

It all came to a head in the finale when the terrorist group resurfaced, including the one responsible for Hobbs' death, Hakim. The team tracked them to a country club, and Tiffany immediately went after Hakim. There was soon a shootout between him, Tiffany, and Maggie, and Tiffany shot and killed him. While at first, it looked like Hakim didn't have a gun on him when Tiffany shot him, they did find it on him after they rolled him over, putting her in the clear.

Katherine Renee Kane said she "was very much shocked and my self-belief when they found the gun because that storyline really is going to keep... It kept me on my toes until the very last second. And it will absolutely keep our viewers on their toes in the same sense." Luckily, it is all said and done. Tiffany got rid of the "phantom" that was haunting her and brought Hobbs justice, which is "a huge weight off of her shoulders." Kane added, "I'm really excited to see how she begins to move forward and grow from that. It's not something that absolutely leaves you; I think that will be kind of unrealistic to expect, but maybe it could become a distant memory that she honors."

With Season 7 of FBI coming to CBS' 2024 fall schedule, there is still much more to look forward to with the aftermath of this storyline. Kane shared her hopes for Tiffany moving forward, including that "she lives in more levity and a little bit more peace. I absolutely would never want to hurt... Would never want to see Tiffany change from being front-footed, from having gumption and drive, but to see her with a little bit more ease would be a really, really nice new chapter."

It's going to be an interesting start to the season, but Tiffany should be in a better place, mentally, when the series returns in the fall, and it will be nice to see how that new chapter works out for her. As of now, a premiere date for Season 7 has yet to be revealed, but all six seasons of FBI are streaming on Paramount+.