'Magnum PI' Season 5 Premiere Date Revealed, But Not on CBS

NBC finally set a premiere date for Magnum P.I. Season 5. Yes, you read that right. After four seasons on CBS, the Jay Hernandez-starring Magnum P.I. revival is now airing on the peacock network. CBS canceled the series in May, but NBC swooped in and renewed the show for two, 10-episode seasons on June 30.

Magnum P.I. will make its NBC debut on Sunday, Feb. 19 at 9 p.m. ET. The show's lead-in will be The Blacklist, although the James Spader show does not return until the following Sunday. Found, a new drama series starring Shanola Hampton as a public relations specialist leading a team hoping to find missing people, will also debut on Feb. 19 at 10 p.m. ET.

Magnum P.I. launched on CBS in September 2018 and was created by Peter M. Lenkov and Eric Guggenheim, the same team behind the Hawaii Five-0 and MacGyver reboots. The series follows the same format as the classic 1980s show that made Tom Selleck a household name, with Thomas Magnum as a private investigator who operates out of "Robin's Nest," an estate owned by his friend, author Robin Masters. Hernandez stars as Magnum, while Perdita Weeks plays Juliet Higgins, the majordomo of Masters' estate. Zachary Knighton, Stephen Hill, Amy Hill, and Tim Kang round out the main cast.

During its time on CBS, Magnum P.I. aired on Mondays for its first season. CBS moved it to Fridays for its last three seasons, airing it as the lead-in to Selleck's Blue Bloods. Although the show was popular, CBS canceled it after Season 4, immediately inspiring Universal Television to find a new home. On June 30, NBC picked up the show for 20 episodes, which will be split over two seasons. CBS Studios is still involved in the show as a co-producer, alongside Universal Television.

Magnum P.I. is not the only reboot airing on NBC in 2023. The network will finally debut the long-awaited Night Court revival, featuring Melissa Rauch and original series star John Larroquette. The series will debut on Tuesday, Jan. 17 at 8 p.m. ET. Two episodes will air that night as a lead-in to the two-hour series finale of New Amsterdam.

NBC's midseason schedule kicks off on Monday, Jan. 2 with America's Got Talent: All-Stars taking The Voice's slot at 8 p.m. ET. Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, and Chicago P.D. will return from their hiatuses on Jan. 4. Law & Order, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, and Law & Order: Organized Crime will return the following day. NBC shows are only available to stream on Peacock the day after they air.