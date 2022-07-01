'Magnum P.I.' Receives Major Update at NBC Following CBS Cancellation

Magnum P.I. was recently saved by NBC, following the show's cancellation at CBS in May, and there are some major update details fans will want to know about. Magnum P.I.'s NBC run will consist of 20 episodes, per Deadline. Those will reportedly be split up over two seasons, bringing the series' total episode count to 96. At this time, it is unknown if NBC has plans to continue the series if it's successful with audiences.

Magnum P.I. stars Jay Hernandez as Thomas Magnum, a former Navy SEAL-turned-private investigator who solves crimes in Hawaii. The show is a reboot of an '80s series by the same name, which starred Tom Selleck in the titular role. The original show was created by Donald P. Bellisario and Glen A. Larson, and ran on CBS from 1980 to 1988. In addition to Hernandez, the reboot series also stars Perdita Weeks, Zachary Knighton, Stephen Hill, Amy Hill, and Tim Kang.

In a previous interview with CBS News SF, Hernandez opened up about portraying the "iconic" TV character, saying, "I never thought I'd be playing this character and never thought there would be a reboot of this thing." He added, "Prior to me getting the first exploratory role from the reps, I caught an episode of Magnum P.I. with Tom [Selleck] in Hawaii with the beautiful backdrops with the mountains and the water and two to three months I was doing the exact same thing. Pretty much frame by frame the same scene that I caught randomly on TV."

The actor then added, "The show is fun and my castmates are great. It's such an iconic character. My mother has never been more proud of me." At the time, the show was heading into its second season, which Hernandez teased a bit. "Season two has a lot of similar stuff. Obviously a lot of action," said Hernandez. "One of the best things about the show is that it touches on so many different demographics. Kids can watch it with their grandparents and they both enjoy."

He continued, "I fly quite often and you see people from all walks of life. They are really watching the show. Kids really love the show. It's not overly violent and it's light. There's a lot of comedic beats. There's a lot of action, I'm constantly running." At this time, there is no specific word on when Magnum P.I. will make its NBC debut, but fans can catch up on Season 4 anytime on Paramount+. Those interested in trying out a free trial of Paramount+ can do so by clicking here.