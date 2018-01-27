‘Magnum P.I.’ and ‘Cagney and Lacey’ Reboots Ordered by CBS

CBS picked up six new pilots for the 2018-2019 fall television season, and according to Variety two of them include Magnum P.I. and Cagney and Lacey.

Magnum P.I., originally starring Tom Selleck, is described as an updated series that follows the adventures of former Navy SEAL Thomas Magnum as he uses his skills from his time in Afghanistan to help him solve crimes as a public investigator in Hawaii.

Peter Lenkov, the writer behind the rebooted Hawaii Five-O and MacGyver will work as the show’s writer and executive producer. The original show ran for 158 episodes from 1980-88.

Cagney and Lacey will follow the original show’s premise as the two titular characters work in Los Angeles as police detectives.

The show will be written and produced by Bridget Carpenter, who has a decorated resume prior to signing with CBS. She previously worked as a consulting producer on the HBO series Westworld, produced the hit football drama Friday Night Lights and developed the Stephen King Hulu series 11.22.63. Sharon Gless and Tyne Daly played the two characters for the majority of the series, which ran from 1982-88 for 125 episodes along with four made-for-TV movies.

No casting announcements have been made for either show.

Along with those two classic reboots, CBS also picked up the pilot for the drama Chiefs, a female police drama made by David Hudgins.

The three dramas will also be joined by a trio of multi-camera comedy shows — Here Comes The Neighborhood, Fam and Pandas in New York. The first of those three will be produced and written by Jim Reynolds, who has worked on The Big Bang Theory since Season 3.