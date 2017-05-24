Bryan Fuller Teases Potential ‘Hannibal’ Series Return

Fans were devastated when NBC pulled the plug on Hannibal, but it looks like there’s still some hope for the crime thriller. Showrunner Bryan Fuller, who’s currently hard at work on American Gods, has revealed that he hasn’t given up on a new season.

Hannibal followed the famed serial killer Hannibal Lecter (Mads Mikkelsen), and his run-ins with FBI profiler Will Graham. The show was wildly popular, despite the fact that its subject matter is much darker than the typical NBC series, and it has continued to find fame in the years since it left the air.

Fans have been calling for more episodes, and Fuller is coming to the rescue. While on the Post Mordem with Mick Garris podcast, the showrunner revealed that he’s already been working on a potential comeback.

“I have conversations with (Hannibal executive producer) Martha De Laurentiis,” said Fuller. “I have conversations with Mads and Hugh. We’re are all excited about the prospect of returning to the story. There’s some hurdles to get through… [But] I just had a great idea for season 4. There’s an interesting next chapter in the relationship between Will Graham and Hannibal Lecter that would be fascinating to unpack. I’ve shared it with the gentlemen and they’re both keen on it.”

So, there you have it. Hannibal could be returning to TV sometime soon. There is still a long process in terms of actually making it into production, but it seems like the entire team is on board. With the hype still surrounding the series, it would be surprising if we didn’t see this evolve into something more.

If another season does occur, there’s no telling where the episodes could air. The tone didn’t exactly fit with NBC’s other shows so that might be a hang up. Perhaps Fuller’s new partnership Starz could give the series a home on premium cable.

For those hoping to begin watching Hannibal for the first time, the entire series is available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

