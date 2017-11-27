People Are Upset ‘Madam Secretary’ Has Been Delayed This Week

Even though NFL football games frequently delay CBS‘ Sunday primetime schedule, people are still upset that it happens, especially Madam Secretary fans.

When the games end on time, CBS airs 60 Minutes at 7 p.m. ET, then Wisdom of the Crowd at 8 p.m., NCIS: Los Angeles at 9 p.m. and Madam Secretary at 10 p.m. But if it takes more than three hours for an afternoon NFL game to finish, those times get bumped back in the Eastern and Central time zones. Tonight’s episode of Madam Secretary won’t air until 10:46 p.m. ET/9:46 p.m. CT.

I like football, but WHYYY do they do this!? 😠 No worries tho. I’m staying up! Who is with me!? Lol — Kelly Elaine (@latinachica323) November 27, 2017

“I like football, but WHYYY do they do this!?” one person wondered. “No worries tho. I’m staying up! Who is with me!? Lol.”

Thinking I should take a nap so I’m awake for #MadamSecretary I miss the 9pm time slot! 😢😴 — Jessi (@Jessi051504) November 27, 2017

“Thinking I should take a nap so I’m awake for Madam Secretary,” another fan wrote. “I miss the 9pm time slot!”

Another understated benefit to living on the west coast. This never applies to me and I can go to bed at a reasonable hour. #MadamSecretary https://t.co/aFbpEqk1ma — Jay Tarolli (@drjaytarolli) November 27, 2017

“Another understated benefit to living on the west coast. This never applies to me and I can go to bed at a reasonable hour,” one fan noted.

So tired of the NFL!! Let’s just get to the Sunday night shows!! — Nikki Bracewell (@89BNikki) November 27, 2017

“So tired of the NFL!! Let’s just get to the Sunday night shows,” another wrote.

This happens literally every week… — xx.Jennifer.xx (@wwe_theshield_3) November 27, 2017

Others didn’t really think this was a big deal. “This happens literally every week,” one person pointed out.

Shock. Ing. I almost can’t believe this has happened like every season since you got the NFL back. Just a thought: when something happens more than one year at a time, you adjust the schedule. #simplemathlearnit — Kaete Adams (@hndrckfn08) November 27, 2017

“Shock. Ing. I almost can’t believe this has happened like every season since you got the NFL back. Just a thought: when something happens more than one year at a time, you adjust the schedule,” another wrote.

Over on Facebook, one fan reminded viewers that it’s possible to customize your DVR settings.

“DVR the show…then go into your “Scheduled Recordings” and EDIT it to the exact time they tell you on this FB page…so you don’t have to record 2 shows ! It’s that easy. Then you can fast forward through ALL the commercials and they still get credit for the viewership in the ratings,” she wrote.

New episodes of Madam Secretary air on CBS at 10 p.m. ET/9 p.m. CT when everything goes according to plan.