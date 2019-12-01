‘Today’ Host Savannah Guthrie Is ‘Thankful’ for Hoda Kotb in Behind-the-Scenes Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade Photo

During the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade on Thursday, Today Show co-host Savannah Guthrie took time out of hosting the NBC broadcast to share one person she is thankful for — her co-host, Hoda Kotb. Guthrie shared a fun photo with Kotb from behind-the-scenes, with the two hosts hugging in front of Macy’s flagship store in Manhattan. The post has more than 43,000 likes and hundreds more comments.

The photo shows Guthrie and Kotb grinning from ear-to-ear, with a huge crowd behind them. “Thankful!” was all Guthrie needed to write in the caption.

Fans flooded the comments with warm wishes and said they were glad to see Guthrie back on their televisions after she was out due to an injury to her eye.

“Thankful you are back and hopefully feeling better!!!! Happy Thanksgiving!!!!!!” one fan wrote.

“Glad to see you back! Happy Thanksgiving!” another chimed in.

“Be careful and safe with your eye situation. You and Hoda are an awesome team. Happy Thanksgiving,” another wrote.

Thanksgiving followed a stressful fall season for Guthrie. In September, she missed a week after she was diagnosed with pneumonia. When she called into the show on Sept. 20, she described the illness as “just a lot of misery.”

“This fever is the thing,” she explained, reports USA Today. “It’s not a cold, it’s like I just couldn’t get the fever to break and so I’ve just been on round-the-clock medicine to keep the fever down. And I started getting this real bad cough, but honestly, I was shocked that it was pneumonia because I feel like I breathe pretty well, like, I’m not wheezing or anything.”

To make the situation more hectic, Guthrie’s 2-year-old son Charley was feeling ill as well, forcing her husband Mike Feldman to wear a “hazmat suit,” she joked. Their daughter Vale, 5, also had pneumonia in the summer.

Guthrie also missed episodes of Today in the days before the parade because she needed emergency surgery on her retina. She told her co-hosts on Wednesday that Charley threw a toy right at her eye, tearing her retina.

“It happened last week, actually, and then I lost my vision in my right eye about 24 hours later,” Guthrie explained. “It turned out to be kind of serious. They were afraid my retina would detach. They told me to just take it easy and they’ve been doing a bunch of laser procedures to avoid having to do the whole surgery.”

Guthrie continued, “They rushed me into this emergency procedure that I wasn’t expecting. At first, they didn’t think it had worked, but it looked like I was going to have this surgery, but now it’s looking more hopeful.”

Thankfully, she was still able to enjoy the Macy’s parade!

