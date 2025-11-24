Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade Float Lineup Revealed for 2025

The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade is bringing holiday spirit to the streets of New York City and beyond this year!
With dazzling performances, building-sized balloons and spectacular floats, there’s something for everyone at the iconic Thanksgiving Day parade this year.
Macy’s has officially revealed the full float lineup for this year, featuring iconic favorites like Tom Turkey and Santa’s Sleigh in addition to viral floats like Green Giant’s Harvest in the Valley and newcomers, including the Upside Down Invasion: Stranger Things and LEGO’s Brick-tastic Winter Mountain. See the full list below:
- 1-2-3 Sesame Street
- Big Turkey Spectacular
- Birds of a Feather Stream Together
- Brick-tastic Winter Mountain (new)
- Camp Snoopy
- Candy Cosmos
- Colossal Wave of Wonder
- Deck the Halls
- Dora’s Fantastical Rainforest
- Fantasy Chocolate Factory
- Friends-giving in POPCITY (new)
- Geoffrey’s Dazzling Dance Party
- Harvest in the Valley
- Heartwarming Holiday Countdown
- Jolly Polly Pirate Ship
- Magic Meets the Seas
- Master Chocolatier Ballroom (new)
- Palace of Sweets
- Pasta Knight
- PINelope
- Santa’s Sleigh
- The Counting Sheep’s Dream Generator (new)
- The Land of Ice and Wonder (new)
- The Littlest Float (new)
- Tom Turkey
- Upside Down Invasion: Stranger Things (new)
- Wonderous World of Wildlife
- World of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles
How to Watch Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade
The 2025 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade special begins at 8:30 a.m. in all time zones on NBC and Peacock on Thursday, Nov. 27, Thanksgiving Day. At the same time, Telemundo will be offering coverage of the parade in Spanish with hosts Andrea Meza, Aleyda Ortiz and Clovis Nienow. An encore telecast of the parade will air at 2 p.m. ET/PT.