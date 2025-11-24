Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade Float Lineup Revealed for 2025

The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade is bringing holiday spirit to the streets of New York City and beyond this year!

With dazzling performances, building-sized balloons and spectacular floats, there’s something for everyone at the iconic Thanksgiving Day parade this year.

Macy’s has officially revealed the full float lineup for this year, featuring iconic favorites like Tom Turkey and Santa’s Sleigh in addition to viral floats like Green Giant’s Harvest in the Valley and newcomers, including the Upside Down Invasion: Stranger Things and LEGO’s Brick-tastic Winter Mountain. See the full list below:

1-2-3 Sesame Street

Big Turkey Spectacular

Birds of a Feather Stream Together

Brick-tastic Winter Mountain (new)

Camp Snoopy

Candy Cosmos

Colossal Wave of Wonder

Deck the Halls

Dora’s Fantastical Rainforest

Fantasy Chocolate Factory

Friends-giving in POPCITY (new)

Geoffrey’s Dazzling Dance Party

Harvest in the Valley

Heartwarming Holiday Countdown

Jolly Polly Pirate Ship

Magic Meets the Seas

Master Chocolatier Ballroom (new)

Palace of Sweets

Pasta Knight

PINelope

Santa’s Sleigh

The Counting Sheep’s Dream Generator (new)

The Land of Ice and Wonder (new)

The Littlest Float (new)

Tom Turkey

Upside Down Invasion: Stranger Things (new)

Wonderous World of Wildlife

World of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles

How to Watch Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

The 2025 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade special begins at 8:30 a.m. in all time zones on NBC and Peacock on Thursday, Nov. 27, Thanksgiving Day. At the same time, Telemundo will be offering coverage of the parade in Spanish with hosts Andrea Meza, Aleyda Ortiz and Clovis Nienow. An encore telecast of the parade will air at 2 p.m. ET/PT.