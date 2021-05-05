'MacGyver' Character Would Have Gotten Pregnant in Season 6

✖

MacGyver fans are continuing to fight to extend the life of their favorite show after the CBS action drama was confirmed in April to be ending after Season 5. While the series aired its finale on April 30, if the series were to get picked up for a sixth season, there would be a pretty big storyline. Speaking with TVLine following the episode "Abduction + Memory + Time + Fireworks + Dispersal," showrunner Monica Macer revealed she planned for a pregnancy in Season 6.

In what she described as a "big, Romancing the Stone-like treasure hunt" of a season, Macer told the outlet Season 6 would involve Russ, Mac, Bozer chasing after long-lost Incan loot, eventually leading to them running into Sofia Walker, who, as fans know, is Russ' longtime on-and-off fling. Sofia would also be hunting for the treasure, leading to her and Russ pairing up on the hunt. Macer said Russ and Sofia "were going to have a little tryst that was ultimately going to end up with Sofia getting pregnant and Russ becoming a father." She also revealed the beginnings of this storyline were set in place with Sofia's introduction in Season 5, Macer stating, "that was sort of the long game that we were playing." She also joked about plans for a "Three Men and a Baby episode, with Russ, Mac and Bozer, in the future."

Fans, however, will likely not see this storyline come to fruition. CBS announced in April that MacGyver, which was currently just weeks away from its Season 5 finale, would not be returning for Season 6. In announcing the cancellation, Kelly Kahl, President, CBS Entertainment, said, "all of us at CBS are extremely grateful for the incredible work and dedication" from those working in front of and behind the camera on the series, adding, "we're gratified we get to give this dedicated and loyal fan base the opportunity to say goodbye to their favorite characters in the thoughtful manner this series deserves." An exact reason for the cancellation was not given.

A reboot of the 1985 action drama of the same name, MacGyver follows Angus "Mac" MacGyver, a 20-something adventurer who has strong engineering skills and is an operative in a secret organization within the U.S. government called the Phoenix Foundation. The series debuted on CBS in 2016 and starred Lucas Till, Tristin Mays, Justin Hires, Meredith Eaton, Levy Tran, and Henry Ian Cusick.