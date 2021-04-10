Tonight's Lifetime Movie Is a Steamy Thriller All About 'Lust'

✖

Lust: A Seven Deadly Sins Story debuts on Lifetime Saturday night at 8 p.m. ET. The film is the first in a new Lifetime Original Movie franchise based on the books by Victoria Christopher Murray, with each movie focusing on one of the seven deadly sins in the Bible. The films are produced with Bishop T.D. Jakes, the leader of the Potter's House Church in Dallas.

In Lust, R&B singer Keri Hilson plays Tiffanie Cooper, an aspiring entrepreneur who is about to marry her fiance. Her whole life is changed in an instant though when her fiance's best friend Trey (Durrell "Tank" Babbs) is released from prison. Tiffanie begins feeling lust after Trey sparks a passion Tiffanie never knew she had. This is a morality tale, so the exploration of lust will come with a cost for someone. Aside from Hilson and Babbs, the film also stars Tobias Truvillion, Ms. Juicy, LeToya Luckett-Walker, and Clifton Powell.

The next film in the series, Envy, will air Saturday, April 17 at 8 p.m. ET. This one features Empire star Sheraya as Keisha, who grew up without a father and felt abandoned. After she decides to track down her father, she becomes jealous of her half-sister, PR professional Gabrielle Flores (Rose Rollins), who has the happy family life she never had. Keisha tries to ruin Gabrielle's perfect life.

Both movies were made in Atlanta and this series marks Jakes' second collaboration with Lifetime. He previously produced the 2018 movie Faith Under Fire, which starred Toni Braxton as a bookkeeper who stopped a teenager from opening fire in a school. “It’s a myriad of different human emotions on the screen,” Jakes told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution of his new Lifetime project. “I’m just honored to have a place to express myself and to have a conversation with people in the public domain.”

It was really longtime Access Hollywood correspondent Shaun Robinson's idea to bring Murray's Seven Deadly Sins books to the screen. She even optioned the screen rights when Murray only finished Lust. Robinson then connected with Jakes' production company to get the projects off the ground. Although the scripts did not have to be significantly altered due to coronavirus restrictions, Robinson was disappointed she couldn't be on set during the production of the first two films.

Jakes insisted the first two films are faith-based movies that will not hurt his brand. However, he and Robinson assured Lifetime fans that there will be plenty of sexy scenes. “Church folks have sex, too,” Robinson told the Journal-Constitution. “And the Lifetime audience should enjoy this. It’s a good home for these movies.”

The next movies in the series will be Greed and Wrath. If you miss the first broadcast of Lust, you can catch it at 12 a.m. ET and 6 p.m. ET on Sunday. Lust will also be available to stream on the Lifetime website or the Lifetime app, although you need a cable or satellite subscription to watch. Lifetime also offers the Lifetime Movie Club for $3.99 per month or $39.99 per year. New subscribers get a free seven-day trial period.