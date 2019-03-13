Luke Perry’s ‘Riverdale’ Co-Star Cole Sprouse Reveals How Series Will Handle His Death

Riverdale has “something planned” in order to handle star Luke Perry‘s death.

Visiting The View on Tuesday to promote his new film Five Feet Apart, Riverdale actor Cole Sprouse, who portrays Jughead Jones on the series, addressed exactly how The CW teen drama plans to deal with Perry’s absence following his death earlier this month.

The late actor portrayed Archie’s father, Fred Andrews, the owner of a construction company, who throughout the first three seasons was frequently seen as a source of good within the community and combated the corruption his former flame, Hermione Lodge, and her husband, Hiram Lodge, brought to the small town.

“I can’t go too much into the spoilers of it, but we do have something planned narratively,” Sprouse said. “We dedicated some of the episodes to him.”

“He was very well loved. I mean, the whole world is mourning his passing. But, he was one of those guys that would rather have us all laughing about his great stories than mourning for too long,” he added.

Perry passed away on Monday, March 4, in a California hospital just five days after he suffered a “massive stroke” at his Sherman Oaks, California home. After news of his death broke, production on the Riverdale set was temporarily shut down in order to allow the cast and crew time to grieve.

“We are deeply saddened to learn today about the passing of Luke Perry,” a joint statement from executive producers Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, and Jon Goldwater as well as Wanrner Bros. TV and The CW read. “A beloved member of the Riverdale, Warner Bros. and CW family, Luke was everything you would hope he would be: an incredibly caring, consummate professional with a giant heart, and a true friend to all.”

“A father figure and mentor to the show’s young cast, Luke was incredibly generous, and he infused the set with love and kindness. Our thoughts are with Luke’s family during this most difficult time,” it concluded.

When the actors returned to set just two days later on Wednesday, March 6, showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa revealed that the remaining episodes of Season 3 would be dedicated to the later actor, and during the series’ first episode following Perry’s death, “Chapter Forty-Nine: Fire Walk With Me,” an In Memoriam card at the conclusion of the episode read, “In Memoriam Luke Perry 1966-2019.”

Riverdale airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on The CW.