Luke Perry: Madchen Amick Begs ‘Riverdale’ Fans to Give Co-Star’s Family Privacy

Riverdale star Mädchen Amick asked fans to respect the privacy of co-star Luke Perry’s family after the Beverly Hills, 90210 actor died Monday at age 52.

“Please. I beg of you to show Luke’s beautiful family the respect and privacy that they deserve during this devastating time. Sending love to them,” Amick wrote on both Twitter and her Instagram Story.

The Twin Peaks actress later turned her Twitter profile photo to a black circle and shared a longer statement.

“I’m absolutely heartbroken of the news that we lost someone so incredibly special. Luke had become a dear friend. We laughed. We cried. We shared out showbiz war stories. We shared how proud we are as parents,” Amick, 48, wrote. “I knew that he was always there for me no matter what. I’m so thankful for the time that we had together. He was an incredibly loving and generous man.”

Amick continued, “My thoughts and prayers are with his family right now. I will love you forever Luke.”

The actress’ focus on asking for privacy reflected Perry’s own decision to keep his family life out of the spotlight. Fans were not even aware he was engaged to Wendy Madison Bauer before his family confirmed his death.

Amick stars on Riverdale as Alice Cooper, the mother of Betty Cooper. Lili Reinhart, who plays Betty, also shared an emotional tribute to Perry, who played Archie’s father Fred Andrews.

“I’m finding it hard to grasp that he will no longer be around to give long hugs and share his wisdom and kindness with all of us. I’m thinking of his family. His children,” Reinhart, 22, wrote in her first tweet. “I pray for them to heal and find peace in this devastating loss.”

“I just can’t believe it,” she added in a second tweet.

Marisol Nichols, who plays another Riverdale parent, Veronica’s mother Hermione Lodge, shared a selfie she took with Perry between takes. “I don’t have any words now. Maybe later,” she wrote on Instagram.

Perry died Monday after suffering a massive stroke on Wednesday. He was surrounded by his family, including children Jack and Sophia, Bauer, his ex-wife Minnie Sharp, mother Ann Bennett, step-father Steve Bennett, brother Tom Perry and sister Amy Coder.

“The family appreciates the outpouring of support and prayers that have been extended to Luke from around the world, and respectfully request privacy in this time of great mourning. No further details will be released at this time,” his publicist said.

The next new episode of Riverdale airs Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET on The CW.

Photo credit: Dominik Bindl/Getty Images