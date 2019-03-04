Luke Perry: Everything We Know After the ‘Riverdale’ Star Suffered a Stroke

Riverdale star Luke Perry suffered a stroke on Feb. 28 and is still in a hospital. On Monday, March 4, Perry’s family said he died. He was 52.

The news came as a shock to fans just one day after FOX announced plans to revive Beverly Hills, 90210 with his former co-stars.

This was not the first health scare for the 52-year-old actor. Back in 2015, a colonoscopy discovered precancerous growths that needed to be removed, inspiring the actor to urge others to get colonoscopies as well.

Since news broke of his stroke, fans and Perry’s co-stars have wished a speedy recovery for him.

Here is a look at what we know about Perry’s stroke and his past health scare.

Perry Suffered a Stroke on Wednesday

Perry suffered a “massive” stroke on Wednesday. Paramedics arrived at his Sherman Oaks, California home at around 9:40 a.m. The fire department responded to a report of someone having a stroke, and Perry was taken to a nearby hospital. His representative said Thursday morning he is “currently under observation at the hospital.”

Perry Was ‘Sedated’ Thursday

TMZ first reported Thursday afternoon that Perry was in a “medically induced coma,” citing sources “connected” to Perry. However, the site later corrected their reporting, stating how his representative said he was sedated and not in a coma.

According to the American Society of Anesthesiologists, a medically induced coma happens “when a patient receives a controlled dose of an anesthetic, typically propofol, pentobarbital or thiopental, to cause a temporary coma or deep state of unconsciousness.” However, sedation “puts the patient in a ‘semi-conscious state’ rather than a very deep unconscious state, allowing the patient to be comfortable during surgery with minimal side effects.”

Perry Died on Monday, March 4

On Monday, March 4, Perry’s publicist issued a statement confirming he died surrounded by his friends and family.

“Actor Luke Perry, 52, passed away today after suffering a massive stroke. He was surrounded by his children Jack and Sophia, fiancé [sic] Wendy Madison Bauer, ex-wife Minnie Sharp, mother Ann Bennett, step-father Steve Bennett, brother Tom Perry, sister Amy Coder, and other close family and friends,” Perry’s publicist said in a statement to BuzzFeed News.

The statement continued, “The family appreciates the outpouring of support and prayers that have been extended to Luke from around the world, and respectfully request privacy in this time of great mourning. No further details will be released at this time.”

Perry’s Stroke Happened the Same Day FOX Announced a ‘90210’ Revival

On the same day of Perry’s medical emergency, FOX announced a six-episode summer revival of Beverly Hills, 90210.

Jason Priestley, Jennie Garth, Ian Ziering, Gabrielle Carteris, Brian Austin Green and Tori Spelling will play “heightened versions of themselves” in the new series, instead of their famous characters from the original series. The fourth-wall-breaking show will actually be about the cast members reuniting to shoot a 90210 revival, but their old off-set problems cause trouble.

Perry and Shannen Doherty did not sign on for the revival.

Shannen Doherty and Ian Ziering Sent Prayers to Perry on Instagram

Two of Perry’s 90210 co-stars sent Perry their wishes for a speedy recovery on Instagram.

“No words can express what my heart feels hearing today’s shocking news,” Ian Ziering wrote, alongside a behind-the-scenes photo of the friends. “Let us all say a prayer for his speedy recovery.”

“My friend. Holding you tight and giving you my strength. You got this,” Shannen Doherty wrote, adding a still from an episode.

‘Riverdale’ Star Molly Ringwald Sent Her ‘Love’

“Sending my love to Luke Perry,” Molly Ringwald wrote, adding a heart emoji.

Perry has starred on Riverdale as Archie’s father Fred Andrews since the show started in 2017. Ringwald plays Fred’s estranged wife and Archie’s mom, Mary. She has appeared in seven episodes so far.





Perry Had Precancerous Growths Removed in 2015 After a Colonoscopy

In 2015, Perry had a colonoscopy, and doctors discovered precancerous growths. Since then, the actor has spent time raising awareness of colorectal cancer, the third most common cancer in the U.S.

“Right now, there are 23 million Americans who haven’t been screened who need to be screened,” Perry told Fox News in 2017. “If I had waited, it could have been a whole different scenario.”

The cancer was known to mostly impact older people, but an American Cancer Society study found that millennials have double the risk of colon cancer and quadruple the risk of rectal cancer compared to baby boomers.

“When I heard that this was the most detectable cancer that we know of yet it’s the second most lethal, I just couldn’t figure out why that was and I wanted to get out there and tell people about it,” Perry said at the time.

Perry Joined the ‘90210’ Cast to Pay Tribute to Shannen Doherty During Her Breast Cancer Fight

The 90210 family has been through health crises together in the years since the show ended. In 2015, Doherty was diagnosed with breast cancer.

During the 2016 REWindCon in Illinois, Perry, Garth, Priestley and Spelling paid tribute to Doherty during her fight.

“None of us are up here today without Shannen. She’s been through a lot. She’s not doing well right now, but sometimes her contributions are minimized,” Perry said at the time, reports Entertainment Tonight. “She’s been thrown under the bus. I’ve been accused of driving it. But she’s a very big part of the success of this show. She taught me a lot. I’m glad she was my scene partner. She was great at what she did in the character with me.”

“To my soul sister [Shannen Doherty] strongest lady i’ve ever known. then and now. i used to be threatened by your spirit, now i’m in awe of it,” Garth wrote in an Instagram tribute. “You’ve taught me a lot about speaking my mind and not being afraid of my power. i’m so grateful that young me got to be friends with you. but especially ‘old’ me! the best is yet to come on this crazy journey!! love you!”

Perry Has 2 Children

Perry has two children with his ex-wife, Rachel Minnie Sharp. The couple are parents to Jack, 21, and Sophie, 18. Jack is a professional wrestler, and signed to All Elite Wrestling.

In an interview with Us Weekly in 2017, Perry said he would not let Sophie date his 90210 character Dylan McKay.

“He’s absolutely a man of character, so she could do worse. But it wouldn’t be my first pick, no,” he said at the time.