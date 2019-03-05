Luke Perry’s ‘90210’ Co-Star Ian Ziering Honors Actor With Emotional Note

Ian Ziering, Luke Perry’s Beverly Hills 90210 co-star, remembered his friend and fellow actor in an emotional statement on Twitter.

Dearest Luke,

I will forever bask in the loving memories we’ve shared over the last thirty years. May your journey forward be enriched by the magnificent souls who have passed before you, just like you have done here, for those you leave behind. — Ian Ziering (@IanZiering) March 4, 2019

"Dearest Luke, I will forever bask in the loving memories we've shared over the last thirty years," the Sharknado actor wrote. "May your journey forward be enriched by the magnificent souls who have passed before you, just like you have done here, for those you leave behind."

Perry died Monday morning after suffering a massive stroke on Wednesday at 52. The actor shot to fame as bad boy Dylan McKay on Beverly Hills, 90210 from 1990-1995 and 1998-2000. Ziering starred as Steve Sanders on the series and will be taking part in Fox’s upcoming summer revival series, in which he and other members of the cast play heightened versions of themselves.

After Perry suffered his stroke, Ziering shared a throwback photo of the two on the 90210 set, wishing him a speedy recovery. “No words can express what my heart feels hearing today’s shocking news. Let us all say a prayer for his speedy recovery,” he wrote.

Christine Elise McCarthy, who played Emily Valentine on 90210, also remembered her co-star on Instagram, sharing a throwback photo from the show.

“With the heaviest of hearts, I am stunned and devastated to tell you that Luke passed away. I am still in shock and I have no words beyond saying he was a truly kind gentleman. He will be mourned and missed by everyone who knew him and the millions who love him,” McCarthy wrote. “RIP, dearie Luke. Your time here was far too short.”

Another 90210 co-star, Kathleen Robertson, tweeted, “As a young girl from Hamilton Ontario coming onto the biggest show in the world mid stream, Luke welcomed me from day one. My heart breaks.”

Members of the Riverdale cast and crew also shared their memories of Perry. The actor played Fred Andrews, Archie’s father, on the series, based on the Archie Comics.

“We are deeply saddened to learn today about the passing of Luke Perry,” executive producers Greg Berlanti, Sara Schechter, Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa and Jon Goldwater said in a joint statement. “A beloved member of the Riverdale, Warner Bros. and CW family, Luke was everything you would hope he would be: an incredibly caring, consummate professional with a giant heart, and a true friend to all. A father figure and mentor to the show’s young cast, Luke was incredibly generous, and he infused the set with love and kindness. Our thoughts are with Luke’s family during this most difficult time.”

Production on Riverdale was suspended after Perry’s death. The show’s next episode airs on Wednesday, March 6 at 8 p.m. ET.

