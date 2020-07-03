'Riverdale' Fans Are Pointing Out Missed Opportunities After The CW Cancels 'Katy Keene' 

Riverdale fans are facing an unfamiliar feeling Thursday night. While the main series continues to flourish, the spin-off Katy Keene was canceled after just one season. The show, which featured Lucy Hale as the title character, is being mourned by fans who hoped it could be much more than just a 13-episode show.

Katy Keene, like Riverdale, was inspired by the Archie Comics characters and took on a more adult tone. While the format worked for both Riverdale and Netflix's The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, Katy Keene did not quite garner the same large following. The CW held out on making a decision as long as it could, even extending the cast's contracts through July 31, before officially pulling the plug. Warner Bros. TV now has until then to find a new home for the show, reports Deadline. HBO Max, which already has Season 1 and is part of the WarnerMedia family, is the best bet for the show's new address.

Katy Keene centered on four characters making waves in New York City. Katy is an aspiring fashion designer whom Hale first played in an episode of Riverdale before the new show launched. Ashleigh Murray reprised her Riverdale role as Josie McCoy, while Katherine LaNasa played Floria Grandbilt, a personal shopper. Julia Chan played Pepper Smith and Jonny Beachamp played Jorge/Ginger Lopez.