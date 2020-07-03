'Riverdale' Fans Are Pointing Out Missed Opportunities After The CW Cancels 'Katy Keene'
Riverdale fans are facing an unfamiliar feeling Thursday night. While the main series continues to flourish, the spin-off Katy Keene was canceled after just one season. The show, which featured Lucy Hale as the title character, is being mourned by fans who hoped it could be much more than just a 13-episode show.
Katy Keene, like Riverdale, was inspired by the Archie Comics characters and took on a more adult tone. While the format worked for both Riverdale and Netflix's The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, Katy Keene did not quite garner the same large following. The CW held out on making a decision as long as it could, even extending the cast's contracts through July 31, before officially pulling the plug. Warner Bros. TV now has until then to find a new home for the show, reports Deadline. HBO Max, which already has Season 1 and is part of the WarnerMedia family, is the best bet for the show's new address.
Katy Keene centered on four characters making waves in New York City. Katy is an aspiring fashion designer whom Hale first played in an episode of Riverdale before the new show launched. Ashleigh Murray reprised her Riverdale role as Josie McCoy, while Katherine LaNasa played Floria Grandbilt, a personal shopper. Julia Chan played Pepper Smith and Jonny Beachamp played Jorge/Ginger Lopez.
I’m so sad omg #KatyKeene— Love, Natalie (@Fangirl4bands) July 3, 2020
The new series was set five years after Riverdale, and it seems like the mothership show will catch up in Season 5. That could give Hale a chance to play Katy even if the show is not revived elsewhere. In May, Riverdale mastermind Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa told TVLine the show will jump over the characters' college years so the cast will finally get to act close to their real ages. The time jump was originally planned for the end of Season 4, but the coronavirus pandemic prevented them from shooting the real Season 4 finale. While Riverdale fans wait for the new season of the main show to begin, here is how they are mourning Katy Keene's cancelation.prevnext
@CWKatyKeene @netflix work with the show katy Keene please save the show netflix ♡— :(: save katy keen ! (@sheeshmad) July 3, 2020
im too sad for the cast, the team, for lucy. katy keene deserved way much better.— marion soleil (@daughalinzz) July 3, 2020
Yo @TheCW I’m real tired of shows with @lucyhale not making it.. first Life Sentance and now Katy Keene.. I’m real mad. The world needed Katy Keene. 😡😡 y’all need to do something— Gaga_Gomez (@GagaL_GomezS) July 3, 2020
#KatyKeene got canceled.. I’m getting sick and tired of all of these really good shows getting canceled.. First it was Life Sentence now this... my good sis Lucy Hale deserves better than this @netflix pick this show up— Ali (@AliTheArtist006) July 3, 2020
Katy Keene cancelled!!?? They did Lucy dirty!!?????— #ThankYouWonderGirls / #WG13th / #Pporappippam (@WGAlways) July 3, 2020