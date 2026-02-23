‘Lucifer’ Stars Reunite on CBS Drama Set

Tom Ellis had a little Lucifer reunion on the set of his new CBS series CIA!

Ahead of Monday’s premiere of the new police procedural, Ellis’ former Lucifer co-star, Aimee Garcia, shared some moments from her experience supporting him on the CIA set as she promoted the show’s debut.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Excited to watch @officialtomellis look devilishly dapper AND solve crime in @ciacbs Monday at 10 p.m. ET/PT,” Garcia wrote in the caption of a photo with Ellis.

She then shared a series of videos from her set visit on her Instagram Story, one of which featured Ellis showing off the desk of his character, CIA case officer Colin Glass. When Garcia asks why there are no family photos on Colin’s desk, he explains, “Well, that’s the thing about CIA. We don’t have family. We can’t tell anyone about it,” quipping, “We work in the shadows, but we do have lovely mugs.”

In another video, Ellis squats down to have his hair and makeup touched up, as his CIA co-star Natalee Linez teases, “It takes a village,” adding, “This is what age does. He’s been here for two hours.” Ellis then agrees, joking that it might take him a bit to stand up fully after having to get low.

In CIA, Ellis stars as Colin opposite Nick Gehlfuss’ FBI special agent, Bill Goodman. The show is “centered on two unlikely partners – a fast-talking, rule-breaking loose cannon CIA case officer (Ellis), and a by-the-book, seasoned and smart FBI agent (Gehlfuss) who believes in the rule of law,” according to the show’s official logline.

“When this odd couple are assigned to work out of CIA’s New York Station, they must learn to work together to investigate cases and criminals posing threats on U.S. soil, finding that their differences may actually be their strength,” the description continues.

Ellis teased to Parade earlier this month that Colin and Bill’s work relationship might come with a few bumps in the road before it reaches full “bromance” status.

“I think the bromance grows out of the fact that Colin is convinced he’s not going to like [Bill] from the moment he starts working with him,” he told the outlet. “He asks too many questions, and he’s so obsessed with the linear approach of law enforcement, which just does not work for the CIA … But then through action, through their journey together, they start to, despite themselves, like each other and realize that they’re quite a prolific team when they drop their egos—or when Colin drops his, anyway.”

CIA premieres Monday, Feb. 23, at 10 p.m. ET on CBS.