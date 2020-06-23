Lori Vallow’s Former Best Friend, Melanie Gibb, Is Taking Massive Heat From 'Dateline' Viewers

Dateline's Monday night special, What Happened to JJ and Tylee, shined new light on the case of missing Idaho children Tylee Ryan and J.J. Vallow, but the special’s main subject, Melanie Gibb, is catching backlash. Throughout the special, Gibb, Lori Vallow’s former best friend, gave never-before-revealed insight into the confounding case, which recently tragically led to the discovery of the two children’s remains on their stepfather Chad Daybell's property.

Speaking with Dateline just a day after the remains were found, Gibb spoke on Vallow and Daybell's relationship, stating that she saw Daybell as "the hand and her as the puppet on that hand." Gibb described Vallow as "manipulative" and able to make you "feel like what she was saying was true." She also recalled a phone call she had with Daybell in which he instructed her not to pick up her phone when she was contacted by Rexburg police.

As viewers tuned into the special, the criticism towards Gibb poured in on social media, with many claiming that she was "complicit" and didn’t do enough to put an end to the series of events that would eventually lead to the deaths of Tylee and JJ. Keep scrolling to see what social media had to say.