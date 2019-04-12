Lori Loughlin Reportedly Cut From All Future Episodes of ‘When Calls the Heart’

Lori Loughlin has reportedly been cut from all future episodes of Hallmark Channel‘s When Calls the Heart, according to InTouch Weekly.

The Full House star and former Hallmark Channel staple was dropped by the network in the aftermath of her indictment and arrest in connection to the ongoing nationwide college admissions scandal.

The 54-year-old actress has appeared on the series since 2014 as Abigail Stanton, the Mayor of Hope Valley, the former coal town that acts as the setting for the series.

Hallmark decided to cut ties with Loughlin after allegations against her and the college admissions scandal broke earlier in March.

“We are saddened by the recent news surrounding the college admissions allegations,” A statement from Crown Media said at the time. “We are no longer working with Lori Loughlin and have stopped development of all productions that air on the Crown Media Family Network channels involving [Loughlin] including Garage Sale Mysteries, an independent third party production.”

Loughlin was also dropped by Netflix for any appearances in the upcoming fifth and final season of Fuller House.

Producer Brian Bird recently announced the show’s return on Instagram, dropping an image featuring the words, “the show must go on,” following a long statement on how the show will continue without Loughlin.

“Life throws all of us painful curveballs, and the only way to survive is to walk right through them with courage, grace, a forgiving spirit, and most of all, hope. Many of you have wondered what the future holds for our cast and crew, and for the citizens of Hope Valley. Your care and concern means the world to us, and the best way we can thank you is to encourage you the way you encourage us because … Hope always lives here,” Bird wrote on Instagram.

The producer had previous addressed the status of the show soon after the Loughlin news broke, indicating that the show was not canceled and they were already trying to adapt to her departure.

Loughlin and husband Mossimo Giannulli were both indicted, arrested, and released on $1 million bonds due their alleged actions as part of a nationwide college admissions scheme. The couple reportedly paid $500,000 to have daughters Olivia Jade and Isabella Rose listed as members of the USC crew team to obtain admission to to the university. They are part of a group of nearly 50 parents named in the federal indictments and accused of taking part in the scheme.

Loughlin, Giannulli, and Desperate Housewives star Felicity Huffman appeared in court last week to face their charges, with Huffman taking a plea deal after the hearing. Loughling and Giannulli both rejected a potential plea deal, leading to more charges being laid against them, including new serious allegations of money laundering.

The actress could face upwards of 20 years in prison, with more time added due to the new charges in her case. She also faces a potential $500 billion lawsuit along with the rest of the accused as part of a class-action filing in San Francisco.