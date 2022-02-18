‘Longmire’ Fans Get Major Update About Previously Concluded Series

Longmire fans just got a major update about the previously concluded series. It has been announced that reruns of the hit modern-western crime series are coming back to TV after having been picked up by a new network, Circle. The channel is an award-winning country music and lifestyle network, as well as the official TV home of the Grand Ole Opry. Fans will be able to catch all six seasons of the show when they begin airing Tuesday, February 22, at 10 p.m. ET, on Circle.

Longmire starred Robert Taylor as as Walt Longmire, the long-time sheriff of fictional Absaroka County, Wyoming. The series is based on the Walt Longmire Mysteries series of novels by author Craig Johnson. In addition to Taylor, the show also stars Lou Diamond Phillips, Katee Sackhoff, Cassidy Freeman, and Adam Bartley, among others. Longmire debuted on A&E in 2012 and quickly became the “highest-rated original drama series” for the network. However, after only three seasons A&E announced that it would not renew the show after Season 3. Netflix then swooped in and picked it for three more seasons, with the show eventually ending its six-season run in 2017.

“Acquiring Longmire is a bullseye for us at Circle,” said Circle Network’s Senior Vice President of Content, Evan Haiman, “Especially following our recent partnership with DISH, which allows us to reach many more small-town markets across America, we have an audience of rural residents that will really resonate with the feel of this show. We’ve seen the success of shows set in rural areas like . And Longmire will reach the same target audience.” Circle Network’s General Manager, Drew Reifenberger added, “What’s more, after two years of living through a pandemic, people are seeking out new views in the content they are consuming. After all this time spent in lockdown and isolation, Longmire is the perfect escapism for urban dwellers who want to see freedom and open spaces in their television content.”

Back in 2017, while discussing the final season of Longmire, Taylor revealed that there had been discussions around possible spinoff films. “There have been formal talks about doing some Longmire movies; I know that all of us would like to do it,” he told TV Insider. At this time, there is no indication that any Longmire revival or reboot TV shows or movies are in development.