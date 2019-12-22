Lizzo Posts Eddie Murphy ‘SNL’ Video With Kenan Thompson That’s Getting All Kinds of Reactions

Lizzo posted an SNL promo with Eddie Murphy and Kenan Thompson that has a lot of fans talking about the singer. She was the musical guest on this weekend’s midseason finale for the show, alongside Murphy who was this week’s host. To her delight, she was able to make the legendary comedian laugh.

Lizzo and Thompson stood to either side of Murphy in promos for this week’s episode of SNL. In one, Murphy delivered the news that they would be hosting the show, and Thompson responded with his excitement.

“We are so excited to have you here, man,” he said. “When I heard I was like ‘hell yeah!’”

“And when I heard, I was like ‘ahh!’” Lizzo said. She then began dancing, cheering and chanting: “Let’s go, let’s go, let’s go, sexual chocolate, whoop, whoop!”

“She’s so excited,” Murphy said.

Lizzo responded with one of Murphy’s iconic movie catchphrases: “Hercules,” in a quiet, nervous voice, juxtaposing her previous excitement. This drew a deep, genuine laugh from both Murphy and Thompson, to her delight.

“I made Eddie Murphy and Kenan Thomson laugh b—,” she wrote triumphantly on Instagram.

While the show aired last night, the promo is still getting a surprising amount of attention online. Here is what fans think about Lizzo’s fan-girl moment with Murphy and Thompson.

‘Just Getting Started’

For many fans, it was a triumph just to see Lizzo on that stage with those huge stars. After the month she has had. She has been taking more criticism than ever after her revealing outfit at an NBA game earlier this month, but fans were pleased to see it did not effect her big opportunities like this one.

“Damn I thought they said ya career was over,” one fan wrote with crying-laughing emojis. “Yess queen.”

Asked who said that, the user responded: “Twitter, she gets so much hate on there.”

“That’s OK. She is living a dream while they are at home watching, wishing, and hating,” added another.

Replay

For many fans, the promo was a sketch all on its own. They commented on Lizzo’s post saying that they were watching it again and again, basking in her moment sharing the stage with entertainment royalty.

“I keeping watching this over and over,” one fan wrote.

“I’ve watched this about 10 times!” added another.

Genuine

Fans also remarked on how genuine Murphy and Thompson’s laughter seemed to be right at the end of the promo. They noted that this is a big deal, not just because they are veteran comedians but because these types of SNL promos are often awkward and rushed.

“You can tell that Hercules wasn’t planned and that was a genuine laugh from Eddie and Kenan… TEAR IT UP SIS!!” one person wrote.

“He really laughed hard too,” added another.

“That ‘Hercules’ almost took Eddie out,” commented a third.

‘Hercules’

Many fans responded with variations on “Hercules,” adding creative applications of emojis and cheering the catchphrase as if they were there in the audience. A few were not familiar with that particular Eddie Murphy gem, but the others obligingly clued them in.

It was a short but unforgettable moment from The Nutty Professor, where Murphy played almost every character at the dinner table. In one scene, he encourages Ernie Klump Jr. (Jamal Mixon) to show off his muscles as Papa Cletus Clump, then cheers him on as Mama Anna Klump.

“Oh look at my little Bill, he’s a little Hercules!” she cried. “Show me your muscles again! Hercules! Hercules! Hercules!”

Lapsed Viewers

Murphy has not been on SNL in 35 years, and many people said they have not watched the show since then. However, his return — and the electrifying energy of the promos — finally brought them back.

“I will finally watch since EDDIE LEFT!!” one commenter told Lizzo.

“Yo I have to see this episode respect to the greatest,” added another.

‘Good as Hell’

Lizzo’s die-hard fans related this moment to some of her triumphant lyrics about reaching your goals and celebrating the moment. They thought that it was great to see something visibly excite her this much, knowing how hard she has worked for it.

“It’s exciting that even Lizzo can go full on fan girl,” someone commented.

“Lizzy you’re standing next to Eddie Murphy. #Epic Hair Toss check my nails baby how u looking (yell it) babe good as hell,” wrote another, paraphrasing Lizzo’s lyrics.

Send-off In Style

Finally, many people thought there was no better way to send SNL off for the year and for the decade than with this line-up. Between Murphy’s monolithic legacy and Lizzo’s current meteoric rise, it was a big night for SNL, and one that fans will probably remember for a long time.



SNL returns from its break some time in 2020. This week’s episode is available to stream on Hulu, the NBC app or in clips on YouTube.