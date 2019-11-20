‘Lizzie McGuire’: Gordo’s Return Has Fans Wondering About Lalaine’s Return as Miranda in Disney+ Revival

Lizzie McGuire fans everywhere are thrilled about the news that Gordo — played by Adam Lamberg — is returning for the Disney+ revival series, but many are also now wondering if Miranda will return as well. In a statement announcing the news about Lamberg, series star Hilary Duff shared how “Gordo was an essential piece of the puzzle to what made the original Lizzie McGuire so authentic and beloved.”

This has led many fans to take to social media to inquire about Lizzie’s other BFF, who was played by actress Lalaine, with one person tweeting, “Where’s Lalaine? Is Miranda back too?”

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Now do the same with Miranda,” one person wrote, prompting a fellow fan to reply, “They had a falling out, which why she wasn’t in the movie. I don’t see LaLaine coming back.”

Hey now, hey now! @HilaryDuff has a special announcement about #LizzieMcGuire, the Original Series coming soon to #DisneyPlus. Watch to find out! pic.twitter.com/9rHGkPU2Xf — Disney+ (@disneyplus) November 20, 2019

IT’S ALL COMING TOGETHER! Will Miranda be coming back as well? She’s been on a vacation in Mexico since 2003… pic.twitter.com/py0E7MxocU — 𝓪𝓁𝒾𝒶𝓈 (@itsjustanx) November 20, 2019

Another fan chimed in and stated that, while Duff and Lalaine may have had a “falling out,” the former co-stars “both followed each other on Instagram recently.

Notably, as some fans have pointed out, Lalaine did have some legal trouble back in 2007, when she was arrested and charged with felony possession of methamphetamine. She pleaded guilty to the charge, but later failed to appear at a mandatory court hearing regarding her case, which led the judge to issue a bench warrant for her arrest.

I didn’t realize that she actually talked about it. I know there was rumours of that and also her and Hilary having a falling out. Obviously the drugs made more sense. — zaddy (@zachriaul) November 20, 2019

The judge eventually recalled the bench warrant, and Lalaine spent time in a court mandated drug rehab facility in Long Beach, California. The felony possession charge against her was expunged after she completed her time in the treatment center, which was an agreed upon term of her plea deal.

Afterwards, Lalaine went on to appear in a few films — including the 2010 Emma Stone movie Easy A — but has mostly spent the past decade focusing on her music career.

There is currently no official word on whether or not she has been invited to return for the Lizzie McGuire sequel series.