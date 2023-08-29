'Living Single' Star Reveals Scene She Was 'Very Embarrassed' About

Erika Alexander is looking back at an iconic yet embarrassing time in her life while on Living Single. The actress portrayed Maxine "Max" Shaw on the '90s Fox sitcom. Like any job, it had its ups and downs, and although things were great for the most part, there was one scene in particular that Alexander wasn't too fond of. In Season 2, Episode 15, "Singing in the Blues," Max swoons over her nemesis, Kyle (T.C. Carson). Kyle serenades Max with "My Funny Valentine" at the bar that their friends hang out at. Not only that, but he's performing it onstage as Max is at a front-row table with Khadija (Queen Latifah), Regine (Kim Fields), and Synclaire (Kim Coles).

While Max is clearly caught off-guard and fans herself, she tries to hide how Kyle is making her feel but is unsuccessful at it. Even though fans love the scene, especially given the fact the two start dating later on, Erika Alexander has some different feelings about it. She tells TODAY that Queen Latifah and co. are looking at her with "googly eyes" and that "they're in it. And they're not in it as their characters. They're in it as themselves. That's their personality, the way that Dana was looking at us. I never said (it), but I looked at it and realized how embarrassing it was to do that scene in front of them."

Even though Max kept playing like she didn't really care for the performance, her body language definitely said otherwise. It's not surprising that Alexander would feel embarrassed by the scene, considering she was getting sung to and everyone else was watching. Even if it isn't who she really is. She also said that she "was performing, and happy to be, but I was very embarrassed as Erika that I was having to be all sorts of gooey." It is a cute scene, however, but it seems like she would rather forget that it happened. Even though it does play a good part in Max and Kyle's love story.

Being on a sitcom means that there will come a time when characters are required to be in a pretty embarrassing situation. Fanning yourself and trying to not blush over someone you declared your enemy is clearly one of those situations. Even though it has been about 29 years since the scene was filmed, it's clearly stuck in Erika Alexander's mind this whole time. Living Single is streaming on Hulu and Max, so fans will be able to watch that moment plus many other iconic moments over the show's five-season run.