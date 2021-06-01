'Living Single' Fans Push for Reunion Special After 'Friends' Reunion Hype

Friends: The Reunion premiered on HBO Max last week, but it made many fans nostalgic for another sitcom: Living Single. On social media, many fans think of Living Single as an analog to Friends with an all-Black cast, and some go even further accusing Friends of ripping off Living Single altogether. Now they are asking for a reunion special of their own.

Living Single aired on Fox from 1993 to 1998 and centered around six friends in their 20s juggling professional, romantic and personal development in New York City. It starred Queen Latifah, Kim Coles, Erika Alexander, T.C. Carson, John Henton, Kim Fields and Mel Jackson. It has always drawn comparisons to Friends, though perhaps even more so in recent years since Friends has become a streaming sensation and many critics have become tired of it on social media. Now, they are looking for recognition for their preferred sitcom.

In fact, there has already been one reunion special called Living Single: The Reunion Show in 2008, though it did not feature Queen Latifah or Mel Jackson. Much like Friends: The Reunion, the cast revisited old clips and reflected on the show's cultural legacy. Years later, Coles, Henton, Fields and Carson reunited again for a Living Single marathon special on TV One.

Since then, there have been other whispers of a reunion with the full cast or even a revival series, but so far there is nothing set in stone. For fans of the series — and critics of Friends — that is a shame. Here's a look at what people online have been saying about Living Single in the wake of Friends: The Reunion.