'Live PD' Fans Cause an Uproar Online After Cancellation

On Wednesday, a day after the Paramount Network decided to cancel Cops, A&E announced that they would be following suit with Live PD. According to Deadline, Live PD, which was initially pulled from the network in light of George Floyd's murder and the subsequent worldwide protests that it set off, has been canceled. But, the news isn't sitting well with everyone.

In a statement, the A&E network shared that their decision to cancel Live PD was made with the current climate of the nation in mind. Their statement read, “This is a critical time in our nation’s history and we have made the decision to cease production on Live PD. Going forward, we will determine if there is a clear pathway to tell the stories of both the community and the police officers whose role it is to serve them. And with that, we will be meeting with community and civil rights leaders as well as police departments.”

There were many who went on Twitter to applaud A&E's decision to cancel Live PD in light of the protests calling for racial justice and police reform. Although, there were just as many individuals who couldn't help but express just how disappointed they were by the fact that the popular police-centric show was canceled.