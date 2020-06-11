'Live PD' Fans Cause an Uproar Online After Cancellation
On Wednesday, a day after the Paramount Network decided to cancel Cops, A&E announced that they would be following suit with Live PD. According to Deadline, Live PD, which was initially pulled from the network in light of George Floyd's murder and the subsequent worldwide protests that it set off, has been canceled. But, the news isn't sitting well with everyone.
In a statement, the A&E network shared that their decision to cancel Live PD was made with the current climate of the nation in mind. Their statement read, “This is a critical time in our nation’s history and we have made the decision to cease production on Live PD. Going forward, we will determine if there is a clear pathway to tell the stories of both the community and the police officers whose role it is to serve them. And with that, we will be meeting with community and civil rights leaders as well as police departments.”
There were many who went on Twitter to applaud A&E's decision to cancel Live PD in light of the protests calling for racial justice and police reform. Although, there were just as many individuals who couldn't help but express just how disappointed they were by the fact that the popular police-centric show was canceled.
Not Thrilled
I don’t get this like at all https://t.co/pcCkHauSrV— nick ercole (@ercole_nick) June 11, 2020
A "Joke"
What a fucking joke. Literally lets people see what happens behind the scenes. The people bitching getting these cop shows off the air are the ones that have never watched a single second of any of them. Absolute joke https://t.co/vgX6Tma1Xw— Neil (@bendertender_33) June 11, 2020
Now This?
Gone With The Wind...Live PD...what’s next??!?!— Ellen (@EllenM_55) June 11, 2020
A "Stupid" Move
this is stupid? if anything, more police departments should be filmed with the hope that the spotlight on them would either dissuade police brutality or catch it in the act. https://t.co/92tOOzzLSE— kass (@KassidyHARTman) June 11, 2020
Definitely Not Happy
What idiot decided to cancel Live PD?? You will lose a lot of viewers over this decision. Bad Bad Bad decision.. not All of us are wussies, we should have a choice whether or not we want to watch it !!! https://t.co/fHzwqKTHJg— Alina Woodbury (@WoodburyAlina) June 11, 2020
Confused About The Decision
Y? Because it shows cops in a good light? Acting appropriate? The way police shud do their jobs? The dangers of bn a police officer? If anything this show should get many more seasons and used as a training tool for officers— TruthHurts (@TruthHurts_666) June 11, 2020
Heading To Another Channel
Stupid move. Cooking channel looking good— jana (@1Nana_Jana) June 11, 2020