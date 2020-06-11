'Live PD' Cancellation Has Some Rejoicing
Wednesday's announcement that A&E canceled Live PD has caused quite a stir, although not everyone's upset with the decision. The cancellation was decided by both A&E and MGM's Big Fish Entertainment, which produces the program, which comes as a response to the ongoing protests calling for an end to police brutality.
As the protests continue across the U.S., there have been numerous examples of officers engaging violently with demonstrators, often unprovoked. While some of the officers have been arrested and are currently facing charges for their actions, it has called into question how the police are portrayed in TV and film, particularly in Live PD, which was already under fire for withholding footage of a man killed while in custody.
Cops, which has a similar format to Live PD, was about to premiere its 33rd season before it was canceled on Tuesday, also citing concerns over its portrayal of the police given with how current events continued to unfold. A statement from A&E read that they're deciding "if there is a clear pathway to tell the stories of both the community and the police officers whose role it is to serve them," adding that it was working with activists and police departments for the best way to move forward. In the meantime, quite a few people took to Twitter to celebrate the network's decision.
Whose next! https://t.co/YyMXrGfww5 pic.twitter.com/a1bRVaR0fX— G (@Drakkanoir_) June 11, 2020
BITCH LIVE PD JUST GOT CANCELLED!!!!!! https://t.co/E4SU73roZk— Summer’s Eve Arden (@remy_solomon) June 11, 2020
https://t.co/3atVuhxUKJ pic.twitter.com/CQ19DgU3uR— I cannot sanction your buffoonery. (@GrouchKing21) June 11, 2020
Thank god. We don’t need this shit on TV.— Stay Home! (@007willreturn) June 11, 2020
I can't stress enough how huge A&E cancelling Live PD is. It was not only the highest rated show on that channel, but on all of cable television. This is a *big fucking deal*.— Matt Williams #BlackLivesMatter (@HulkieD) June 11, 2020
LIVE PD: We deleted video of the death of a man in custody.
A&E: We deleted you. https://t.co/IdOB2u59tx pic.twitter.com/ra5k1kR79L— Mike Beauvais (@MikeBeauvais) June 11, 2020
https://t.co/g1dYB6Z9Xq pic.twitter.com/EoMAX1KA04— HOMO DEMON™️ (@popeyezchicken) June 11, 2020
They done canceled Live PD pic.twitter.com/XyrEU2JhHr— Matthew A. Cherry (@MatthewACherry) June 11, 2020
They deadass canceled Live PD omg pic.twitter.com/AF1zTGqAGc— taylor 🌐 🧦 (@Iizwarren) June 11, 2020
Live PD was cancelled ladies. pic.twitter.com/XxyEM2Dt8B— ㅤㅤㅤBeyawnse (@BEYNEGRO) June 11, 2020
Live PD is canceled!!! I should I tweeted this video before. pic.twitter.com/WnTU7poazp— Robert Hernandez (@webjournalist) June 11, 2020
Since Live PD got cancelled, I just want to remind everyone of how bad this guy’s tattoos are: pic.twitter.com/g21xSZHKlq— Joshua Lawrence (@JoshuaLawrenc_) June 11, 2020