Following it's recent pull from TV schedules, Live PD host Dan Abrams says that the show will return, Abrams' comments come after it was announce that the long-running series Cops has been completely canceled. Abrams took to Twitter to thank fans for their support, and assured them that "the answer is yes," Live PD will return.

He went on to say that he and the rest of the show's creative and production team are "committed" to bringing the show back. He explained that "specifics" of how the show will come back are still being discussed, but added that they are "not abandoning" the Live PD Nation. On Friday, A&E announced that it was pulling Live PD for the time being, due to the nationwide unrest over police brutality. In a statement published by Variety, the network explained, they "have made the decision not to broadcast Live PD this weekend." They added that this decision was both "out of respect for the families of George Floyd and others who have lost their lives." It was also made "in consideration for the safety of all involved." A&E also stated that the decision was made "in consultation with the departments" that are featured on Live PD.

To all of you asking whether #LivePD coming back. . .The answer is yes. All of us associated with the show are as committed to it as ever. We are still discussing some specifics but I want to assure the #LivePDNation that we are not abandoning you. — Dan Abrams (@danabrams) June 10, 2020

While Live PD seems to merely be on a hiatus, Cops — which ran for more than 30 Seasons — has been canceled by Paramount Network, its current home. "Cops is not on the Paramount Network and we don't have any current or future plans for it to return," a spokesperson stated. The TV decisions come after widespread protesting was ignited after the death of George Floyd, who died after a former Minneapolis police officer knelt on his neck for nearly nine minutes during an arrest in May 25.

Citizens around the United States began taking to the streets to protest police brutality and demand justice for Floyd, as well as for many other black men and women who were killed by officers. Since the protests began, there have been many stories and videos of police using pepper spray, tear gas, and rubber bullets on the crowds. There have also been videos of officers driving through the crowd in there squad vehicles, hitting protesters. This has sparked calls to defund police departments around the nation, with the Minneapolis City council recently voting to disband and defund its police department.