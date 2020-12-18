'Little House on the Prairie' Reboot in the Works at Paramount

✖

Little House on the Prairie is the latest in the line of classic TV shows getting the reboot treatment! The series, which originally ran from 1974 and 1983 on NBC and was based on Laura Ingalls Wilder’s beloved novels, is reportedly in the works at Paramount TV Studios and Anonymous Content, Entertainment Weekly reported Thursday.

The series is reportedly being developed as a one-hour drama executive produced by Trip Friendly, whose dad, Ed Friendly, bought the TV and movie rights to the Ingalls Wilder auto-biographical novels. Little House on the Prairie, produced originally by Friendly Family Productions and starring Michael Landon and Melissa Gilbert, had a successful nine-season run before being cancelled. The show centered around the Ingalls family, who live on a small farm near the village of Walnut Grove, Minnesota, in the 1870s, 1880s and 1890s.

Along with Landon, who played main character Laura’s father, Charles Ingalls, and Gilbert, Little House on the Prairie also starred Karen Grassle, Melissa Sue Anderson, Lindsay and Sidney Greenbush, Matthew Labyorteaux, Richard Bull, Katherine MacGregor, Alison Arngrim, Jonathan Gilbert, Kevin Hagen, Dabbs Greer, Victor French, Merlin Olsen, Kyle Richards, Dean Butler, Linwood Boomer and Shannen Doherty.

Landon told The New York Times in 1984 of the show's conclusion that the story had run its course, with Laura even starting her own family throughout the run. "I didn't think a married woman should still be coming to her father for advice," Landon said. "When we started this show, we never imagined it would last this long."

Little House on the Prairie went out with a bang, quite literally, with the NBC movie special, Little House: The Last Farewell. The film showed the people of Walnut Grove faced with a hostile land-grab from a tycoon, which they rebuffed by blowing the whole town to bits. The finale was Landon's idea to speed up the show's wrap, as production promised the land owners they would return the Simi Valley, Calif., property to its natural state after the show concluded, Entertainment Weekly wrote in a recent deep dive into reboot efforts.

“Fans are eager to see Little House on the Prairie come back to the screen, and we agree the time is right," Friendly told the outlet of efforts to revive the show. "We feel optimistic that this will happen." Alison Arngrim, who starred as the snobby Nellie Oleson for seven seasons, assured the magazine she would be more than happy to make a cameo. "I’m just the right age to play Mrs. Oleson," she joked. "I’m totally there. I have no shame."