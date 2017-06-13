Lindsay Lohan Returns to Television in British Comedy Alongside Rupert Grint

Lindsay Lohan is making a small screen comeback!

The Parent Trap actress will star alongside actor Rupert Grint in the British comedy, Sick Note. Grint will play disgruntled gentleman Daniel Glass, who’s misdiagnosed with cancer, MTV reports.

The series follows what happens after Glass finds out he doesn’t have cancer, but keeps the lie going, due to the attention he receives when others believe him to be ill. Lohan will take on the role of Glass’ boss’s daughter, adding one more person to Glass’ web of lies.

Although season one has yet to air, the show was already picked up for a second season, which Lohan will appear in. It’s set to air in 2018 on the Sky channel.

“One lie leads to the next in this unsettlingly brilliant comedy that will hook viewers in and have them on the very edge of their seats,” said Jon Mountague, head of comedy at Sky.

“Filming for series two is already under way and we’re delighted to confirm Lindsay Lohan will be joining Rupert and Nick [Frost] in this stellar comedy cast,” he added.

But the question we’re dying to know is — will Lohan reprise her British accent from The Parent Trap? Only time will tell!