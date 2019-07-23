Lindsay Lohan to Judge ‘The Masked Singer’ Australia

It’s been announced that actress Lindsay Lohan will be a judge on the Australian version of The Masked Singer. Lohan shared the news in an Instagram post, saying “I feel honored to sit on the panel and be part of such an amazing show,” also adding, “Each week will be so exciting to watch who performs and try to guess who’s behind the masks.” In addition to Lohan, pop sensation Dannii Minogue, comedian David Hughes, radio host Jackie O, and Osher Günsberg will also be judges on the reality TV competition series.

The new TV gig for Lohan comes after the end of her short-lived MTV reality series, Lindsay Lohan’s Beach Club.

That series followed the star as she managed her beach-side club in Mykonos, Greece. It has since been reported by PEOPLE that she sold the club.

The Masked Singer is a competitive music series that features masked celebrities belting out tunes each week. One by one they are voted off and eventually a winner emerges.

Earlier this year, a U.S. version debuted for American audiences and was a massive hit.

After the finale, The Masked Singer (U.S.) executive producer Craig Plestis spoke with THR about his thoughts on the first season.

“When we went bizarre and went a little crazy, it worked, and we know that’s the secret ingredient that we’re going do for season two. So if you think this season was bizarre, just wait until you see Season 2,” he said. “What worked is really going for it with the costumes — go crazy with it, don’t play it safe. Have fun making it and letting everyone be involved with the party.”

“Part of what’s going on right now is there are many shows out there that are great — a lot of people are just a little too serious about some of them. Our show is not a serious show at all. It’s a fun party that you can come to each week and invite into your house, and that’s what we need in America — just to disengage a little bit,” Plestis went on to say. “There’s so much crazy stuff going on, and this is a show you don’t have to worry about it. You can just worry about who’s underneath the Peacock mask, and who’s underneath the Monster mask.”

Season 2 of The Masked Singer (U.S.) will debut on FOX on Sept. 25.