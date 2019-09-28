Linda Porter, ‘Superstore’ and ‘Twin Peaks’ Actress, Dead at 86

Longtime character actress Linda Porter, who starred in Twin Peaks: The Return and NBC’s Superstore, died at age 86. Her death was confirmed on Twitter by Superstore star Ben Feldman and writer Owen Ellickson. Porter began acting on television and in movies late in life, making her first appearance in a 1988 episode of Beauty and the Beast.

Here’s hoping the angels don’t call cut right away because your best stuff always came at the end. We’ll miss you Linda Porter. pic.twitter.com/bcdkZtUnXq — Ben Feldman (@WhosBenFeldman) September 27, 2019

“Here’s hoping the angels don’t call cut right away because your best stuff always came at the end. We’ll miss you Linda Porter,” Feldman wrote on Twitter, alongside a photo with Porter taken on the set.

RIP Linda Porter, a wonderful actress and a lovely person pic.twitter.com/Mti5yAFsvI — Owen Ellickson (@onlxn) September 27, 2019

“RIP Linda Porter, a wonderful actress and a lovely person,” Ellickson added.

“We lost a good one. R.I.P. Linda Porter, who was always smiling and always brightened up the Superstore set. This is a hard one. You will be missed,” actor Danny Gura wrote.

We lost a good one. R.I.P. Linda Porter, who was always smiling and always brightened up the Superstore set. This is a hard one. You will be missed. pic.twitter.com/qfHT5DrG2i — Danny Gura (@DannyGura) September 27, 2019

After Feldman and Ellickson’s tweets were published, Superstore fans shared their condolences to Porter’s family and co-stars.

“I heard about that today from someone in the cast. So sad. Linda was a comic master. I hope @NBCSuperstore keeps #Virtual #Myrtle popping up now and again. That would be wonderful,” one fan wrote.

“it’s heartbreaking, i’m devastated,” another added.

“Sorry to hear this Ben. Love to you and the entire Superstore family,” Chef Tom Woodbury wrote.

I just started crying. I loved Myrtle. My heart breaks for everyone at @NBCSuperstore. 💔 pic.twitter.com/KmxaJux1rY — Angie (@FourPrivetDr) September 28, 2019

Porter starred as Myrtle, an elderly employee at the Cloud 9 store, on Superstore. She appeared in 35 episodes and quickly became a fan-favorite character.

Porter’s other credits include 2 Broke Girls, American Horror Story and Gilmore Girls. She also appeared in several films, including Twins, Dude, Where’s My Car? and The Truth About Cats & Dogs.

She also starred in The House, Bunheads, The Mindy Project, How I Met Your Mother, That’s So Raven, The King of Queens and Malcolm in the Middle.

Photo credit: Tyler Golden/NBC