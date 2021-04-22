LeVar Burton Reaches out to Fan Who Created Petition After Landing ‘Jeopardy!’ Guest Host Role

✖

LeVar Burton is expressing gratitude after a fan seemingly helped him land one of his dream roles. On Wednesday, and after months of lobbying from his fans, Burton was confirmed to be among the upcoming Jeopardy! guest hosts of Season 37. The game show has been bringing on a slew of interim hosts following the death of long-time host Alex Trebek, and after he was announced to be taking the lectern later this summer, Burton didn’t hesitate to give a special shoutout to one thing that may have proven pivotal in producers calling his name.

Days after Trebek died in November 2020 following a battle with cancer, a fan-created petition called on Sony Pictures Entertainment Inc. and Jeopardy! producers Mike Richards and Harry Friedman to make Burton "the next host of Jeopardy!" That petition quickly went viral, earning the support from nearly 250,000 fans and Burton himself, who has shared the petition to Twitter on numerous occasions, tweeting earlier in April that he was "leaving this here in the event the powers that be are listening." After he was confirmed on Wednesday to be getting a shot at showing off his hosting skills, Burton showed off his gratitude, issuing a message of thanks to Joshua Sanders, the Change.org petition's creator.

Special shout-out to Joshua Sanders who started the petition!#Jeopardy — LeVar Burton (@levarburton) April 21, 2021

Burton is set to step onto the Jeopardy! stage on Monday, July 26 to begin his week-long guest-hosting stint, which will conclude on Friday, July 30. He will be among the final guest hosts of Season 37, with the final roster of Season 37 guest hosts including Good Morning America's George Stephanopoulos and Robin Roberts, CNBC's David Faber, and Sports Emmy-winning sportscaster Joe Buck. Stephanopoulos will host from July 12 until July 16, Roberts from July 19 until July 23, with Burton taking the stage after her. Faber will then replace him beginning on Aug. 2, with his stint as guest host lasting until Aug. 6 and Buck hosting from Aug. 9 until Aug. 13.

As he prepares to take on his new role, Burton is more than just a little excited. Reacting to his new duty on Twitter, Burton thanked fans for their "passionate support" and said he is "overjoyed, excited, and eager to be guest-hosting Jeopardy!, and will do my utmost best to live up to your faith you in me." He also responded to numerous fans and fellow celebrities expressing their excitement at the news as well, writing in response to Yvette Nicole Brown, "You my friend, have been a big part of this! Thank you!" He also shared several tweets with praying hand emojis and a purple heart.