‘Lethal Weapon’: Stars Who Could Replace Damon Wayans

Damon Wayans has announced that he plans to exit Lethal Weapon after the current third season, which begs the question, “Who could replace him?”

It wouldn’t be the first time the show underwent a casting change, as Wayans’ co-star Clayne Crawford was fired from the show at the end of last season over allegations of bad on-set behavior.

He was later replaced by actor Seann William Scott, who is Wayans’ new partner for season three.

Below we’ve put together a list of some actors who could take over the role of Murtaugh. Scroll down to check it out and let us know in the comments who you would choose!

Damon Wayans Jr.

It may seem to obvious, but in all honesty, Wayans’ son, Damon Wayans Jr., would be a fantastic replacement for his father on Lethal Weapon.

The franchise has been all about an older cop partnered with a younger cop since the beginning, but there would be a lot of great opportunities to develop the series with two younger cops.

Plus, Wayans Jr. proved he can be a funny cop in the film, Let’s Be Cops, so it wouldn’t be that much of a stretch.

Taye Diggs

Taye Diggs is a great actor who is fully capable of doing both comedy and action.

Arguably, he’s not much older than Scott (Diggs is 47 and Scott is 41), but as we’ve covered, the age difference really doesn’t have to be the main focus.

Diggs and Scott could potentially have great chemistry, as Scott is terrific at being the “fly off the handle” character and Diggs is a seasoned comedy straight-man.

Tyrese Gibson

Tyrese Gibson is well-acquainted with the world of action films. He’s also always ready with a joke or two.

Introducing him as a new transfer or a former military man-turn-cop character could be an interesting way to fill the void that Wayans’ exit will leave.

Marlon Wayans

Again, just like with Wayans Jr., it may see too obvious for another Wayans to replace Damon on the show, but Marlon Wayans is perfect for the part.

He’s incredibly funny, and is no stranger to action or cop roles (White Chicks, The Heat, G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra).

Also, it would just be really great to see how he and Scott play off one another because they seem like they would have good banter.

Blair Underwood

Blair Underwood has been acting for decades, with numerous cop-style series under his belt.

He would be a great fit for Lethal Weapon because he is stoic with an infectious smile at the same time. He could very easily blend well with Scott.

Morris Chestnut

Morris Chestnut is just an all-around likable guy, and that is something no one can argue with.

He also has experience playing cop, as evident by his roles in films like Identity Thief and Kick-Ass 2.

If anyone could keep Scott’s character Wesley Cole reined in, Chestnut could.

Mekhi Phifer

Mekhi Phifer is most well-known for his roles in movies like 8 Mile and Dawn of the Dead, as well as TV series such as ER and Lie to Me.

He’s also been in a cop, though, like in The CW’s Frequency.

Phifer has a great sense of humor, but plays things serious better than most, which would make him a great addition for Lethal Weapon.

Clayne Crawford

This a potentially controversial suggestion, but there is logic behind it.

Clayne Crawford’s character was killed off, but TV characters come back from the dead all the time, and Crawford could potentially return as his old character (not Murtaugh), providing he would be professional on set.

Plus, fans of the show rallied around Crawford when he was accused of bad on-set behavior, which he denied.

Finding a way to bring Crawford back to the show would make fans happy and could potentially boost ratings big-time because people love a good comeback story.