‘Lethal Weapon’ Season 3 Promo Released Following Clayne Crawford Firing

The first teaser for Lethal Weapon season 3 on Fox has been released, following Clayne Crawford’s firing from the series.

The Crawford-less series now features Seann William Scott as Wesley Cole, an ex-CIA agent who works the same case as Damon Wayans’ Roger Murtaugh.

“Right now Murtaugh is mourning the death of his friend so he is not that happy, silly Murtaugh, but I think what they want to do with the Wesley Cole character is, he is the light that Murtaugh needs to be pulled back from the dark,” Wayans previously said of what his character is going through when he first meets Wesley.

As fans are aware, Crawford was let go from the show after allegations that she has been overly aggressive on set. Interestingly, many of his fans later blamed Wayans, as they felt that he was instrumental in Crawford’s firing.

Addressing the situation recently Wayans said, “I wish him the best, I wish him luck,” then adding that he is choosing to move “onward and upward.”

Fox chairman Dana Walden also commented on Crawford’s firing shortly after the third season was announced. “It wasn’t our choice. Our partners at Warner Bros. came to us and said that they could not deliver the show as it was,” he explained.

Crawford defended himself following the allegations, releasing a lengthy statement that told his side of the story, which did include admissions of getting heated on the set.

“I absolutely love, respect, and care for my crew and cast and would never intentionally jeopardize so many jobs,” he added. “Moreover, I love the process of filmmaking and television. I appreciate and respect the work of everyone involved.

“It takes a village, and I am incredibly sorry if my passion for doing good work has ever made anyone feel less than comfortable on set or feel less than celebrated for their efforts. Furthermore, I apologize to all the crew and cast for any negative attention Lethal Weapon is receiving because of these incidents.

“I take great pride in treating everyone in life with dignity and kindness. I am very grateful for my job, and I work extremely hard at it,” he continued. “I have a responsibility to do good work for my co-workers, my family, and my home state, and most especially for the fans.”

While Crawford will not be appearing, fans can catch the premiere of Lethal Weapon season 3 when it debuts on Tuesday, Sept. 25 on Fox.