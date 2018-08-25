‘Lethal Weapon’ Reveals First Cast Photos Including Seann William Scott

Fox released new photos for Lethal Weapon season three, showing Seann William Scott fitting right in alongside Damon Wayans.

In the Photoshopped key art, Kevin Rahm, Keesha Sharp, Wayans, Scott, Michelle Mitchenor and Johnathan Fernandez are shown walking down a Los Angeles street. Another piece of art shows Scott and Wayans standing outside a hotel.

Fox also released a photo from Scott’s first episode, showing Scott’s Wesley Cole and Wayans’ Roger Murtaugh drinking beers on Murtaugh’s boat as it is carried away by a tow truck.

The network also released a brief teaser, which tries to assure viewers that Scott’s character is just as crazy as Clayne Crawford’s Martin Riggs.

Season three picks up after Riggs’ death in the season two finale. The death came as a shock to Murtaugh, who is now taking up a case Cole also happens to be investigating. Cole is an original character not seen in the movies and described as a former CIA agent.

“Right now Murtaugh is mourning the death of his friend so he is not that happy, silly Murtaugh, but I think what they want to do with the Wesley Cole character is, he is the light that Murtaugh needs to be pulled back from the dark,” Wayans previously said.

While Riggs died in the story of the show, his character’s departure came under controversial circumstances in real life. Crawford was accused of creating a hostile work environment and clashing with Wayans.

Crawford denied the allegations, but admitted he could get heated on the set and was fired. Producers then created a whole new character for Scott, who has never had a regular role on a TV show before.

“It takes a village, and I am incredibly sorry if my passion for doing good work has ever made anyone feel less than comfortable on set or feel less than celebrated for their efforts,” Crawford wrote in an apology. “Furthermore, I apologize to all the crew and cast for any negative attention Lethal Weapon is receiving because of these incidents.”

In an interview with Deadline earlier this month, Wayans said the mood on set is entirely different without Crawford around.

“We’re only the first (episode) in but it is definitely a lot lighter in tone, and we are having fun, on and off set,” Wayans explained. “It’s just a lot looser, nobody’s overthinking, just doing and having fun doing.”

Lethal Weapon is based on the movie franchise of the same name, which starred Mel Gibson as Riggs and Danny Glover as Murtaugh. The third season will only run 13 episodes.

Lethal Weapon returns on Tuesday, Sept. 25 on Fox.

Photo credit: Fox