‘Lethal Weapon’ Fans Blast Damon Wayans for Calling out Clayne Crawford

Lethal Weapon fans are blasting star Damon Wayans after he took to Twitter to publicly call out former lead Clayne Crawford in a series of tweets that many are dubbing unprofessional.

In the tweets, which are no longer available due to Wayans deleting his Twitter account, the actor detailed several different incidents that allegedly occurred during the filming of an episode Crawford directed. However, fans immediately took issue with Wayans’ behavior, some even accusing him of getting Crawford fired.

So apparently we have found the one who got @ClayneCrawford fired from #LethalWeapon Damon Wayans why else would he lock his Twitter account? #BoycottLethalaweapon pic.twitter.com/ZiFnHe8S2c — Byron Lafayette (@ByronLafayette) May 13, 2018

Wayans’ first tweet began with a video where an on-set explosion leads to Wayans grabbing the back of his head, while the second tweet revealed the wound that he had sustained in the accident. While Wayans seemed to be placing the blame on his co-star and producer, many fans were quick to point out that onset accidents are frequent occurrences and that safety cannot always be guaranteed.

@DamonkWayans How can @ClayneCrawford be responsible for a random piece of shrapnel? You take a calculated risk as a person and actor when you stand close by a controlled explosion. Accidents happens man. — Wade (@TheBadWolf02) May 15, 2018

He went on to accuse Crawford of being an “emotional terrorist,” sharing an illustration of the actor that Wayans claimed was drawn by a person on set. He also called upon Warner Bros. to “release the tapes” from the set that show Crawford’s alleged behavior.

Many fans could not help but point out the stark difference between Wayans’ social media behavior and Crawford’s following his exit, some accusing the former of acting “childish.”

@DamonkWayans is just being childish and ridiculous. As for the show, letting @ClayneCrawford go is the death knell for the show. I for one won’t be watching if Seann wherever his name is takes over — Sandra E (@1968_darkskull) May 15, 2018

Another fan blasted Wayans’ behavior, stating that even if Crawford deserved to be fired, Wayans “should be graceful instead of winding fans up and turning them against the show.” The fan went on to add, “I doubt that’s the case though, considering the support Clayne Crawford has been receiving from other actors and cast.”

Even if @ClayneCrawford did deserve to be fired, @DamonkWayans should be graceful instead of winding fans up and turning them against the show. I doubt that’s the case though, considering the support @ClayneCrawford has been receiving from other actors and cast. #lethalweapon — Chrissie (@_mum_of_twins) May 15, 2018

Crawford was let go from the series due to his behavior on-set. The fate of Lethal Weapon was hanging in the balance after it was reported that Crawford, who portrayed Martin Riggs on the first two season of the series, had displayed erratic and dangerous behavior. It was later revealed that the series was only picked up for a third season, which will consist of 13 episodes, once Crawford was let go.

“It wasn’t our choice. Our partners at Warner Bros. came to us and said that they could not deliver the show as it was,” Fox chairman Dana Walden said.

Crawford later apologized, writing on Instagram, “I am incredibly sorry if my passion for doing good work has ever made anyone feel less than comfortable on our set, or feel less than celebrated for their efforts. Furthermore, I apologize to all the crew and cast for any negative attention Lethal Weapon is receiving because of these incidents.”

Crawford is being replaced by American Pie star Seann William Scott, who will be playing an as-yet-unnamed character who will become the new partner to Roger Murtaugh, played by Wayans.