'Let The Right One In' Stars Demián Bichir And Madison Taylor Baez Talk Bloody 'Love Letter' Vampire Series (Exclusive)

Showtime recently premiered Let The Right One In, a TV series version of the horror novel by John Ajvide Lindqvist, and its critically acclaimed 2008 film adaptation of the same name. The series stars Demián Bichir as Mark Kane, a loving father whose daughter, Eleanor (Madison Taylor Baez) is a blood-drinking vampire in the body of a 12-year-old girl. Due to their unique circumstances, the pair have been forced to live a shadowy nomadic life, but now, years later, they learn a possible cure might exist, giving them the hope of once-lost normalcy.

Ahead of the Let The Right One In Episode 2, PopCulture.com sat down with Bichir and Baez to discuss all things vampirism, including how the show advances the original film's story, as well as the highs and lows of being an undead creature of the night. "I really wanted to push myself to my limits and take a step that I was willing to take, just to see where I could go with a new genre and explore more so," Baez replied when asked what drew her to the project. "It was also, you know, just the whole storyline that drew me to this role. I loved, you know, the backstory of being a child vampire, the effects of you and everyone around you, and what the show was trying to explain the lengths a father would go for his daughter, and the love that connects us all together. And I think that's really what drew me to this role and I really loved how it came out."

Let The Right One In (2008) was directed by Tomas Alfredson from a screenplay written by Lindqvist. It's clear the show is doing everything possible to honor its predecessor, as the plot very much evolves the story laid out in its source material. This, Bichir says, was exactly what series showrunner Andrew Hinderaker intended when he developed the series. "That was one of the main challenge, it seemed, in transforming a wonderful work of art, which is, you know, the film. I'm a big fan of it too," he said. "Those 2 hours into 10 hours, that alone is a big challenge.... but it's also a wonderful opportunity. It's a fantastic, phenomenal, ground to create, the vast variety of characters that Andrew Hinderaker created."

Bichir continued, "The different layers and the different subplots and different everything. You know... he only made it richer and more beautiful." He then went on to share some insight into Hinderaker's approach, saying, "I'm quoting him, 'I wanted this to be a love letter to the original film.' And I think he has achieved that."

One of the most crucial dynamics of executing this type of narrative is having an actor who can emotionally capture both the benefits and disadvantages of being a child vampire. Baez does this seamlessly, and brilliantly, pulling off "embattled nosferatu" better than actors twice her age with triple the experience. Still though, she is an 11-year-old kid, and when pushed to share what she things would be the worst part of being a vampire world in real life, she answered, "Not being able to go out in the sunlight."

"That just seems like horrible to me," Baez continued, then joking, "And just like, if you like go outside, "Oh, we're gonna go swimming in the pool I guess.' Nope, get burned, catch on fire." She added, "You know, like, I just think that would be so bad, but... one of the best things about being a vampire, all of the like supernatural perks that come with it. Like, jumping from building to building."

Baez went on to say, "You know, your heightened speed and heightened senses. I think that would be really cool, you know, just in your everyday life, like, you can do two times the things that you could do in one day. I think that would be pretty cool. But yeah, definitely not being able to go out in the sunlight would be something for me.

For Bichir, the worst part is blood-related, but not necessarily in the way you might expect. "The worst part of it for me... would be exactly that. But not because of the taste of the blood but because of one only the same dish all the time. I mean, come on." He then quipped, "I'm a chef, you know? So I love variety and the variety of different dishes, different cuisines in the world and all that. Can you imagine sticking to one dish only?"

Finally, prompted by Baez's reveal that vampire agility is one of the things she finds most compelling about the characters, we asked the pair about the mother cat-like dynamic of Mark allowing Ellie to explore her abilities. "Now, thinking about it, I guess, yeah, that's actually something that happens," Baez said. "I think that actually happens at like every place we go to, being on the run. Just kind of exploring at night, of course, finding some new stuff out." She then joked, "And especially after that, you gotta go home and get your meal."

Bichir added, " Yeah. That's a great point because I think Mark looks at his daughter with so much pride, you know? When, in two specific locations, when she jumps, you know, from one building to another, he goes like, 'Yeah, that's my kid right there.' And then when she sings, you know when she sings, he goes, 'Yeah, that's my little tigress. Yes, yes, yes.'" He then said with a laugh, "So, he's... he's a proud mother."

Let The Right One In airs Sundays at 10:00 PM ET, on Showtime. Paramount+ plus subscribers can now add Showtime, giving them access to all the network's streaming app, Showtime Anytime, has to offer. Those interested in trying out a free trial of Paramount+ can do so by clicking here.