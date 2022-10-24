Jim Parsons Pays Tribute to Late 'Call Me Kat' Star Leslie Jordan

The Big Bang Theory star Jim Parsons shared a heartbreaking tribute to Leslie Jordan on Instagram Monday after the beloved comedian's death in a car accident. Jordan and Parsons worked together on Call Me Kat, which stars Mayim Bialik. Parsons is an executive producer on the Fox sitcom.

"If Leslie touched your life in any way, from near or far, you were never the same," Parsons wrote, alongside a photo of Jordan. "Leslie was both a man of the earth and an absolute angel. He was funny as hell and had a depth of emotion that made everyone around him feel loved."

"I am shocked and sad beyond words to learn of his death, but I am equally filled with immense gratitude at having crossed his path on his journey," Parsons continued. "Rest in peace, you good, good man." Parsons added a heart emoji at the end of his caption.

Jordan died Monday in Hollywood. He was 67. Jordan was reportedly driving his BMW and may have suffered a medical emergency, law enforcement sources told TMZ. Jordan's agent, David Schaul, later confirmed his death in a statement to Variety.

Call Me Kat is now in the middle of its third season, which airs on Fox Thursdays at 9:30 p.m. ET. Bialik stars as Kat, who leaves her job as a professor at the University of Louisville to run a cat cafe. Jordan stars as Phil, a newly single gay man who works as the baker at Kat's cafe. The series is based on Miranda Hart's U.K. series Miranda and was developed by Darlene Hunt. The show also stars Swoosie Kurtz, Kyla Pratt, and Cheyenne Jackson.

Jordan starred in dozens of movies and television shows during his hilarious career, but his signature role was Beverly Leslie on NBC's Will & Grace. He appeared in 17 episodes during the show's original run and its revival. The part earned him an Emmy for Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series in 2006. Many of Jordan's Will & Grace co-stars have already shared tributes.

"My heart is broken," Sean Hayes wrote. "Leslie Jordan was one of the funniest people I ever had the pleasure of working with. Everyone who ever met him loved him. There will never be anyone like him. A unique talent with an enormous, caring heart. Leslie, you will be missed, my dear friend."